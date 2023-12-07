Tata Motors partners with HDFC Bank for commercial vehicle financing

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide digital financing solutions for its commercial vehicle customers.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Under this partnership, Tata Motors customers can now seamlessly access HDFC Bank's vehicle financing solutions through Tata Motors' online sales platform and the Tata e-Guru mobile application, it added.

"The integration of financial services into the digital ecosystem will ensure a streamlined process, allowing customers to select their preferred financier that suits the requirements," the company said.

Tata Motors Vice President & Business Head Trucks, Rajesh Kaul said, "This partnership aligns with our commitment to enhancing customer experience through innovative digital solutions. By integrating HDFC Bank's expertise and reach, we aim to empower our customers with a range of financial choices that suit their unique needs."



This alliance will cover all commercial vehicles offered by Tata Motors, including buses, trucks and small commercial vehicles and pickups.

"Our solutions are meticulously customised to meet the diverse requirements of customers, ensuring a tailored and seamless vehicle buying experience.

"We appreciate that the ease of accessibility for vehicle financing is immensely beneficial for customers and we're committed to enhancing the vehicle financing experience," HDFC Bank Executive Vice President, Commercial Vehicle Group, Balaji Varma said.