Tata Motors to invest Rs 43,000 crore in products and technologies in FY25

Mumbai-based auto major Tata Motors will be investing Rs 43,000 crore in new products and technologies in 2024-25. This will slightly exceed the Rs 41,200 crore investment in FY24.

The British arm Jaguar Land Rover will receive the lion's share of around Rs 35,000 crore (3.5 billion pounds). In FY24, investment in JLR was around 3.3 billion pounds or Rs 33,000 crore, while Tata Motors' investment was around Rs 8,000 crore. In FY25, JLR investments will increase by about 6 per cent, while Tata Motors' investment will remain flat, PB Balaji, group chief financial officer, Tata Motors, told reporters after the earnings announcement. He added that JLR investments will see an uptick as product plans come together. He said the investment is "all about products and technologies" for JLR and Tata Motors. JLR will launch the Range Rover BEV and the Defender Octa in the market this year.

Sharekhan analysts noted, "Capex is expected to be at 3.5 billion pounds in FY25. JLR is expected to be net debt-free in FY25 compared to the current net debt of GBP 0.7 billion, despite a planned capex of 3.3 billion pounds. With the reversal of working capital benefits, JLR may see free cash at breakeven level in Q1 FY25."

JLR's net debt reduced to £732 million from £1.57 billion in the October-December quarter. The Indian auto operations are now net debt-free, with expectations for consolidated (auto) level net debt to achieve the same status in FY25.

Motilal Oswal analysts noted, "We expect JLR margins to remain stable over FY24-26, given rising cost pressure as it invests in demand generation, normalising mix, and EV ramp-up, which is likely to be margin dilutive."

Analysts expect the India passenger vehicle business to see some boost with upcoming launches like the Curvv (SUV) later this year and the Sierra next year.