Home / Companies / News / Tata Power ropes in 100 women as solar energy ambassadors in villages

Tata Power ropes in 100 women as solar energy ambassadors in villages

The initiative, launched recently from the Pooth Khurd Village, is in alignment with the central government's PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana

Tata power



Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Women volunteers are encouraging people to adopt clean energy solutions in villages under power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited's Solar Sakhi Abhiyan.

The initiative, launched recently from the Pooth Khurd Village, is in alignment with the central government's PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

At the heart of the initiative are 100 Solar Sakhi members women volunteers trained to serve as ambassadors of solar energy in villages. They will spread awareness on rooftop solar benefits, educate households on clean energy solutions, and act as a bridge between government policies and communities in more than 75 villages of Tata Power-DDL, the statement added.

 

Each Solar Sakhi has been provided with a distinctive jacket, symbolising pride, leadership, and recognition, it said.

Neeraj Semwal, Secretary (Power) in the Delhi government, said: "The Delhi government is committed to promoting renewable energy and inclusive growth. Initiatives like Solar Sakhi Abhiyan strengthen this vision by ensuring that women, the backbone of our society, play a leading role in spreading the benefits of rooftop solar. This step will not only reduce dependency on conventional energy but also contribute to the larger mission of sustainable development."  The campaign, driven through Tata Power-DDL's Village Customer Group (VCG) Solar, aspires to strengthen women's role in sustainable development while contributing to India's clean energy mission, it said.

According to officials from the discom, the women engaged under the Solar Sakhi Abhiyan are primarily from semi-urban and rural backgrounds, belonging to the lower and middle socio-economic strata.

Most of them are associated with CSR initiatives under Tata Power-DDL's Village Customer Group (VCG) initiative.

Their educational qualifications range from secondary to higher secondary levels.

"However, what distinguishes them is their strong community connect, local communication skills, and commitment to social development, which make them effective ambassadors for promoting solar energy at the grassroots level," said an official.

The initiative incorporates a performance-linked incentive model. These women receive recognition and monetary benefits based on the number of households they motivate and facilitate for rooftop solar adoption. In addition, they are given capacity-building training sessions, exposure visits, and certificates of appreciation from Tata Power-DDL, enabling them to enhance their livelihood opportunities and gain socio-economic empowerment.

The cumulative rooftop solar capacity installed within Tata Power-DDL's area of operations is 117 MW of renewable energy accumulated till September 2025. The solar generation out of this capacity contributes significantly to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable energy practices, it said.

Dwijadas Basak, CEO, Tata Power-DDL, said, "The Solar Sakhi Abhiyan reflects Tata Power-DDL's strong belief in women-led progress. By enabling women to become ambassadors of solar energy, we are nurturing leaders who will guide communities toward a cleaner and brighter tomorrow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company News Tata Power brand ambassadors women

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

