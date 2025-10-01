Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Sons deregistration: RBI declines comment, says licence still valid

Tata Sons deregistration: RBI declines comment, says licence still valid

RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra declined to comment on Tata Sons' deregistration request, saying registered entities continue operations until their registration is cancelled

Tata Sons

Image: Bloomberg

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite repeated media queries on the status of Tata Sons’ de-registration request, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra declined to comment, saying the regulator does not discuss company-specific issues.
 
He indicated, however, that Tata Sons — a core investment company — will continue to operate as long as its registration remains valid.
 
“Any entity which has a registration, till it is not cancelled, will continue to do its business,” Malhotra said during the post-monetary policy press conference.
 
Tata Sons, categorised as an upper layer non-banking financial company (NBFC), had a deadline of 30 September to list on the exchanges, along with other upper layer NBFCs such as HDB Financial and Tata Capital. Tata Sons had applied for de-registration, which the RBI confirmed in January this year was under consideration, when releasing the updated list of upper layer NBFCs.
 
 
HDB Financial shares were listed a few months ago, while Tata Capital’s initial public offering is scheduled to open this month.
 

More From This Section

Tata Advanced Systems

Airbus, Tata to set up India's first private helicopter plant in Karnataka

Bvlgari

India to be among Italian luxury brand Bvlgari's top 10 markets in 3 yearspremium

Reliance Retail

Reliance Brands enters partnership to bring Stella McCartney to India

Tata motors

Fewer variants, lower prices: Tata Motors reworks Harrier, Safari strategy

JICA

JICA signs ₹75 mn loan deal with ECOM to boost Asian coffee supply chains

Topics : Tata Sons RBI Governor NBFC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon