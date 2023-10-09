close
Tata Steel consolidated output falls 3.2% to 7.26 MT during Jul-Sept qtr

The consolidated deliveries during the period were at 6.89 MT as against 7.06 MT in the year-ago quarter, posting a decline of 2.40 per cent

tata steelwork, tata, tata group

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Tata Steel has posted a 3.2 per cent decline in consolidated production to 7.26 million tonne during the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal.
Its consolidated output was at 7.5 MT in the year-ago period, Tata Steel said in a statement.
The consolidated deliveries during the period were at 6.89 MT as against 7.06 MT in the year-ago quarter, posting a decline of 2.40 per cent.
During the period under review, Tata Steel India produced 4.99 MT steel, up from 4.80 MT in same period of the previous financial year.
Deliveries in India were down at 4.82 MT from 4.91 MT in the same quarter a year ago, as per the statement.
In Europe, Tata Steel produced 1.99 MT steel in the April-September period, down from 2.40 MT last year. The deliveries in Europe also fell to 1.79 MT from 1.87 MT.

Tata Steel Thailand produced 0.28 MT steel as against 0.30 MT last year, while the deliveries were the same as production numbers in the country.
Automotive & special products' segment deliveries increased about 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter as well as year-on-year.
This was driven by best-ever sales in the second quarter.
Tata Steel has begun to receive approvals from automotive original equipment manufacturers for cold-rolled steel from the recently commissioned cold rolling mill at Kalinganagar.
"Tata Steel Europe liquid steel production for the quarter stood at 1.99 million tons, up 11 per cent against the previous quarter, but down from the year-ago period," the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Steel Steel Industry Steel output

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

