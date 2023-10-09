close
Sensex (-0.73%)
65512.39 -483.24
Nifty (-0.72%)
19512.35 -141.15
Nifty Midcap (-1.34%)
39744.65 -540.05
Nifty Smallcap (-1.89%)
5809.35 -112.05
Nifty Bank (-1.07%)
43886.50 -474.10
Heatmap

Fitch Ratings upgrades ratings on Tata Steel to 'BBB-' with stable outlook

It has also upgraded the rating on USD 1 billion notes issued by Tata Steel subsidiary ABJA Investment, the rating agency said in a statement

tata steelwork, tata, tata group

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fitch Ratings on Monday said it has upgraded its ratings on domestic steel player Tata Steel Ltd (TSL) to 'BBB-' with a stable outlook.
It has also upgraded the rating on USD 1 billion notes issued by Tata Steel subsidiary ABJA Investment, the rating agency said in a statement.
"Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Tata Steel Limited's (TSL) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-', from 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. We have also upgraded the rating on the USD 1 billion notes due July 2024 issued by TSL's subsidiary, ABJA Investment Co. Pte. Ltd., and guaranteed by TSL, to 'BBB-', from 'BB+'," it added.
The upgrade follows a revision in the company's stand-alone credit profile (SCP) to 'bb+', from 'bb', on the reduction in uncertainty and financial risk from its UK operations.
In the UK, TSL will replace its blast furnaces with more cost-efficient and environment-friendly electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steelmaking capacity.
Consequently, we expect the UK operations' cost competitiveness to improve. TSL's IDR continues to benefit from a one-notch uplift from potential support from the Tata Group.

Also Read

Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel

Fitch Ratings revises outlook on OYO's long-term issuer ratings to positive

India's economic growth prospects have brightened, says Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings downgrades US: A stern criticism of political standoffs

Will not reach emissions goal with current technologies, says Tata Steel

Vodafone Idea files plea in Supreme Court seeking correction of AGR dues

IIFL Fintech Funds marks first exit after selling stake in TrustCheckr

Godrej Properties opens 'Taj The Trees' hotel at Vikhroli, Mumbai

Krystal Integrated Services files IPO papers with Sebi to mobilise funds

SC to hear Google's appeal against CCI penalty of Rs 1,338 crore in Jan

The UK assets are currently a weak link in TSL's portfolio in terms of cost position, with a reported EBITDA loss of around (great British pound) GBP 130 million in the financial year ended March 2023 (FY23).
TSL's plan to install an EAF-based steelmaking capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) at Port Talbot, UK, within the next three-four years should allow the UK business to generate a profit even during industry downturns, instead of being a drag on TSL's financial performance.
The company's Indian operations derive almost 100 per cent of its iron ore and 22 per cent of its coal requirements through the company's mines, and its plants in Kalinganagar and Jamshedpur are among the lowest-cost assets in the world.
Tata Steel's strong cost base in India grants it a significant competitive advantage amid volatile steel prices, underpinning its credit profile.
"We expect TSL's average annual capex over FY24-FY26 to be around 30 per cent higher than the FY23 level of Rs 141 billion (FY22: INR105 billion). Spending in FY24 will mainly be on the 5 MTPA capacity expansion at Kalinganagar, which we expect to be commissioned by early FY25.
"We believe TSL will focus on the next phase of capacity growth in India from FY25, in addition to the planned capex in the UK, to achieve its target of around 40mtpa of capacity by 2030," the agency said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fitch Ratings Tata Steel Steel Industry

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceNew Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchSony WF-1000XM5 review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded touristsNewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon