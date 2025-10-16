Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cyient Q2 results: Net profit tumbles 40% to ₹1280 cr; revenue down 1%

Cyient Q2 results: Net profit tumbles 40% to ₹1280 cr; revenue down 1%

Cyient had changed the way it reports its segment-wise revenue from the last quarter onwards, after it carved out its semiconductor business into a separate subsidiary unit

Cyient

President and chief financial officer Prabhakar Atla highlighted headwinds from wage hikes as well as ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, as some reasons for the company's performance this quarter. (Photo: Twitter)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India' Cyient on Thursday reported a nearly 40 per cent fall in profit, as a higher wage bill in a seasonally tough quarter weighed on the engineering research and development firm.

Consolidated net profit came in at 1.28 billion rupees ($14 million), down from 1.79 billion rupees last year.

Revenue remained largely flat, down 1 per cent to 18.31 billion rupees, from 18.49 billion rupees a year ago.

Cyient had changed the way it reports its segment-wise revenue from the last quarter onwards, after it carved out its semiconductor business into a separate subsidiary unit.

KEY CONTEXT

Also Read

Cyient

What to do with Cyient shares after Q1 results? Analysts decode what's nextpremium

Cyient Chairman Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Dr Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE, Minister Nara Lokesh with other dignitaries. (Photo: X@naralokesh)

Cyient, AICTE sign MoU to build innovation cluster in Visakhapatnam

Cyient

Cyient slides 9% as revenue falls; no guidance given amid macro uncertainty

Manish Kothari

Silicon Labs to double India workforce, hire 800 in next five years

Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹295 crore

While U.S. policy shifts - including President Donald Trump's proposed H-1B visa changes - have rattled India's IT services sector, Cyient has stayed relatively insulated, thanks to its limited overseas workforce and focus on project delivery from India.

 

The company, which counts Honeywell and Bharat Electronics among its clients, had deployed just six workers on H-1B visas in FY25, and does not anticipate material impact on its financials for FY26, the company said in September.

Still, supply chain bottlenecks have weighed on its engineering R&D operations, particularly in its transport, mobility, and semiconductor businesses.

President and chief financial officer Prabhakar Atla highlighted headwinds from wage hikes as well as ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, as some reasons for the company's performance this quarter.

Peer Tata Elxsi reported a drop in profit for the fourth straight quarter last week, as its key transportation business declined.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zomato

Eternal to set up subsidiary Eternal Foundation to focus on charity

Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Profit drops 63.5% as ad revenue weakens

Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Profit drops 63.5% as ad revenue weakens

kalpataru

Kalpataru Q2 sales bookings rise 19% to ₹1,329 cr on strong housing demand

Zomato

Eternal Q2 results: Profit falls 63% to ₹65 cr, revenue surges 183%

Ola battery

Ola Electric enters $12 bn energy storage market with home batteries

Topics : Company News cyient Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon