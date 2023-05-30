Tata Steel Mining partners with METRON to reduce carbon footprint

Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with French Cleantech company METRON, to design and implement an advanced energy management and optimisation platform for the company's Ferro Alloys Plant located at Athagarh in Odisha's Cuttack district.

METRON is a leading provider of cloud-based energy management solutions.

According to the MoU, the software solution developed by METRON will enable Tata Steel Mining monitor, analyse, and optimise energy consumption in real time and reduce carbon footprint across plant utilities.

A company release said that it will help digitalise energy to decarbonise territories, optimise energy consumption, reduce costs, and improve overall operational efficiency.

The cloud-based energy management and optimisation platform will provide real-time visibility of energy usage across the plant, allowing Tata Steel Mining to identify areas for improvement and make data-driven decisions to optimise energy consumption.

The platform will use advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to provide predictive insights and recommendations, enabling the company to reduce energy consumption, and lower its carbon footprint.

Also Read More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister Centre asks industry to be ready for EU carbon tax, vows smooth transition PLI scheme qualifiers, steel ministry to ink pacts for investment proposals JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under PLI scheme for steel: MD Bimlendra Jha To reduce carbon footprint, Apple commits to 100% recycled cobalt by 2030 Lakme Lever revenue rises 19.8% in FY23, HUL's exports at Rs 1,268 cr Chinese hospitality major H World Group sells stake in OYO for Rs 75 cr Godrej Group arm to invest Rs 100 cr to acquire material handling equipment NMDC cuts iron ore lump rate by Rs 300 per tonne to Rs Rs 3,900 per tonne Yes Bank plans to increase advertisement spend by 30% in FY24: Official

Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining, said, "Our partnership with METRON reflects our commitment to energy efficiency and lower carbon footprint. We are excited to use their advanced energy management and optimisation platform at our Ferro Alloys Plant in Athagarh.

We expect the platform to help us reduce energy consumption, improve operational efficiency and productivity.

Tata Steel Mining had earlier inked pact with FluxGen Sustainable Technologies for digitisation of its water consumption through a digital dashboard at its Ferro chrome units and mines, he said.