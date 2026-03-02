Monday, March 02, 2026 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel to invest ₹11,000 crore in Jharkhand, says Chandrasekaran

Tata Steel to invest ₹11,000 crore in Jharkhand, says Chandrasekaran

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 4:36 PM IST
Tata Steel to invest ₹11,000 crore in Jharkhand for developing advanced grade steel in Jamsehdpur, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Monday.  Tata Motors to make new investment in hydrogen truck at Jharkhand's Jamshedpur facility. he added.  Tata Group to form experts' panel to explore investment in various sectors for Jharkhand's development, Tata group chairman said.
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

