Monday, March 02, 2026 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / VIL, Ericsson deepen partnership to boost postpaid and network services

VIL, Ericsson deepen partnership to boost postpaid and network services

These efforts will lead to enhancing indoor coverage, improving data capacity, and supporting VIL's ongoing efforts for expanding 5G and 4G connectivity

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has deepened its strategic partnership with Swedish communications gear maker Ericsson to modernise its postpaid services while supporting its ongoing network expansion across the country, according to a release on Monday.

Ericsson will continue to strengthen VIL's network footprint through the deployment and integration of new network sites, capacity augmentation, and coverage expansion.

These efforts will lead to enhancing indoor coverage, improving data capacity, and supporting VIL's ongoing efforts for expanding 5G and 4G connectivity.

Announcing the deepening of the partnership, the release said that since 2024, Ericsson has deployed new 5G and 4G sites, layer additions on existing sites and High-Performance Small Cell towers across 10 circles.

 

"Vodafone Idea... has expanded its strategic partnership with Ericsson to modernise its postpaid services while supporting its ongoing network expansion across the country," it said.

Also Read

Air India Express MD Aloke Singh said that the airline aims to double its fleet in the next 4-5 years

Air India Express MD Aloke Singh to step down after tenure ends on March 19

power, energy

JM Financial picks Adani Power, Tata Power among top summer utility bets

IT SECTOR, HIRING

TCS, Infosys, Wipro and others issue advisories for employees in West Asiapremium

Börje Ekholm, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ericsson

India on Ericsson's speed dial for tech strategy: President & CEO Ekholmpremium

B9 Beverages founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ankur Jain (Photo: StartupTalky)

Bira91's current, former employees protest as unpaid dues stack up

Building on the migration of hundreds of millions of VIL prepaid subscribers to Ericsson Charging in 2023, the telecom operator has now chosen to deploy cloud-native 'Ericsson Charging' to support and expand its postpaid subscriber segment and "deliver innovative postpaid offers", the release said.

Put simply, Ericsson Charging is a modular, scalable, open, single convergent Online Charging System (OCS) -- it aims to provide an effective route to capture and secure revenue streams and tap into business opportunities from both traditional telecom services as well as digital services, 5G and IoT.

As per the release, the deal expands Ericsson's existing footprint in VIL's prepaid subscriber segment to include the postpaid business as well, making the telecom equipment company a major pan-India supplier of online charging solutions for both prepaid and postpaid customers.

The release did not divulge the financial details of the partnership.

"The new agreement also empowers VIL with a selection of new Ericsson Telco IT AI Apps, giving it greater control and flexibility over its charging platform and ensuring it can deliver reliable, efficient and future-proof services to its subscribers," the release said.

The telco will leverage AI applications, including anomaly detection for charging applications, order fallout detection and prediction, capacity forecast for telco cloud stack and intelligent usage analysis for charging to enhance service delivery, improve customer experience, and drive efficiency.

"VIL will transform its legacy offline charging and rating functionalities of the billing solution with Ericsson's Convergent Charging System, which will enable real-time charging for voice, VOLTE, SMS and data services across consumer and enterprise businesses.

"The new system will be more flexible, scalable and cost-efficient and will allow Vi to launch new services faster," the release said and added the upgrade will improve operational efficiency and customer experience and help prepare Vi's network for 5G Standalone going forward.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Qcom enablement startup Inamo raises $8 million in Series A round

Housing

TARC expects ₹4,500 cr revenue from luxury housing project in Delhi

Bajaj Auto showroom

Bajaj Auto sales up 27% at 448,259 units in February on strong demand

Honda

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sales up 34% at 567,351 units in Feb

MHCV cycle, medium heavy commercial vehicles, replacement demand trucks, GST reset CV sector, MHCV recovery India, Tata Motors MHCV, Ashok Leyland MHCV, freight rates India

Ashok Leyland sales rise 24% to 22,157 units in Feb on strong demand

Topics : Vodafone Idea telecom services Industry News Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Postponed Board ExamKuwait US Embassy in FirePersonal Finance