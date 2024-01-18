Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tata Steel to shut blast furnaces at Port Talbot plant, 3,000 jobs at risk

The company's plan involves shutting down Port Talbot's blast furnaces while constructing electric arc furnaces designed to produce steel from recycled scrap

Tata Steel

Photo: Bloomberg

Ishita Ayan Dutt
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel has rejected a trade union proposal to keep the blast furnaces operational at Port Talbot Steelworks in Wales, the UK, potentially jeopardising nearly 3,000 jobs, according to a report by the Guardian.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company’s plan, which is expected to be formally announced on Friday, involves shutting down Port Talbot’s blast furnaces while constructing electric arc furnaces designed to produce steel from recycled scrap, as part of the transition to greener steel production.

The news was reportedly delivered during a meeting with union representatives at a Taj hotel in London. This comes after the UK government announced a joint investment package with Tata Steel in September, amounting to £1.25bn, which included a £500m government grant aimed at securing the future of operations at Port Talbot – the largest steelworks in the country. 

Also Read

Tata Steel signs 500 million pound-deal with UK govt for Port Talbot plant

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

How steelmakers are turning up heat in furnaces for the war on emission

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

SC orders JKC to deposit Rs 150 cr by Jan 31 in Jet Airways revival case

FinAGG Technologies bags $11 mn funding led by Blue Orchard, Tata Capital

Scaling up to meet domestic demand, no plans to export to China: NMDC

WEF 2024: UP Govt, Hero Group sign MoU worth Rs 4,000 crore at Davos

IndiGo's flight schedule expected to be back to normal by next week: CEO

Topics : Tata Steel UK Tata Steel Tata group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon