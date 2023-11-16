Sensex (0.47%)
65982.48 + 306.55
Nifty (0.46%)
19765.20 + 89.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6458.75 + 55.65
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
41726.30 + 321.45
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44161.55 -40.15
Heatmap

Tata Technologies sets IPO price band at Rs 475-500 per equity share

The anchor book will open on November 21, the issue will open for public subscription on November 22, and the case will close on November 24

Tata Technologies

Ajinkya Kawale Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 8:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Technologies, an arm of Tata Motors, has set the price band for its Rs 3,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 475-500 per equity share.

The anchor book will open on November 21, the issue will open for public subscription on November 22, and the case will close on November 24.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This IPO, the first from the Tata group in nearly two decades, is a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) of 60.85 million shares.

Tata Consultancy Services was the group's last IPO in 2004.

Tata Technologies has reserved a 10 per cent quota for eligible shareholders of Tata Motors.

JM Financial Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd., and BofA Securities India Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

Warren Harris, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Tata Technologies, said the company has a healthy cash position and is debt-free.

"In terms of revenues, we delivered $547 million last year. In the first six months of this year, we have delivered $306 million in revenue. Last year, our operating margins were 18.6 per cent. We are debt-free and have a very healthy cash position," Harris said.

Tata Tech offers product development and digital solutions to original equipment manufacturers. It works in the automotive domain and serves clients in aerospace, transportation, and construction heavy machinery (TCHM).

The company is looking to expand its presence outside the automotive domain.

"Today, automotive represents almost 90 per cent of our services mix. We have been investing in aerospace and TCHM for more than a decade. Eighteen months ago, we were accredited by Airbus. We have been rolling out the IT infrastructure that is expected of a regulated company like Airbus," Harris added.

Tata Tech had cut its IPO size by more than a third. When the company filed its draft Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in March, it had intended to sell 95.71 million shares or 23.6 per cent equity.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO opens Nov 22, first share sale by group firm in 2 decades

Tata Technologies sets Rs 475-500 as price band for Rs 3,043-crore IPO

Eicher Motors rises 3% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD

JLR volumes may aid Tata Motors Q1 margins; demand outlook eyed: Analysts

CCI approves acquisition of additional stake in Niva Bupa Health Insurance

SJVN inks pact with Solar Energy Corporation to supply 200 mw wind power

JSW bags award to develop greenfield port in Karnataka for Rs 4,119 crore

GlaxoSmithKline board okays VRS scheme as part of biz review

Satellite TV broadcaster Dish TV India shares up 7.5% on settlement reports


In October, however, Tata Motors sold a 9.99 per cent stake in Tata Tech for Rs 1,613.7 crore to investors led by private equity major TPG. This valued the company at about Rs 16,137 crore.

Topics : Tata Technologies Tata Motors Tata Consultancy Services

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon