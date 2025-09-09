TCS partners with CEA to accelerate Physical AI innovation in industry

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced that it has signed a partnership with CEA, one of the world’s most innovative research institutions, to accelerate innovation and industrialisation of Physical AI solutions.
Physical AI focuses on bringing together robotics, artificial intelligence, and intelligent systems to help machines perceive, interpret, and interact with the physical world, thus advancing digital transformation and modernisation of industrial processes. TCS and CEA’s leading French research institute for intelligent digital systems will drive the design, development, and deployment of Physical AI-powered systems for real-world applications.
By combining CEA’s deep expertise in digital transformation and scientific research with TCS’ domain knowledge and global scale, the alliance will deliver scalable AI-driven solutions tailored to industrial use cases—from manufacturing and logistics to automation—ultimately transforming efficiency and resilience across sectors, said a press statement.
Alexandre Bounouh, Director of CEA-List, said, “This partnership will enable us to connect cutting-edge research with the concrete needs of businesses and to jointly invent the intelligent systems of tomorrow. By transforming collaboration between humans and machines, AI solutions applied to physical systems will optimise the production chain, thereby contributing to one of our core missions: boosting the resilience and competitiveness of French and European businesses.”
Together, TCS and CEA intend to offer organisations concrete solutions based on Physical AI, proofs of concept (POCs), as well as training and technological support programmes.
Also Read
Some of the key areas of collaboration include the development of versatile robots capable of learning and executing diverse tasks in dynamic environments; creation of intuitive, safe, and efficient human-robot interaction systems for industrial settings; and socially assistive robots designed to interact with and assist humans in social contexts, particularly for personalised support and guidance.
Rammohan Gourneni, Managing Director – TCS, France, said, “Our commitment to technological innovation is reflected in strong partnerships with key players like CEA. Physical AI is a key technology for the future of industry, as it combines the power of AI with the intelligence of physical systems. This partnership marks an important step in supporting our clients in their industrial transformation.”
This partnership leverages the TCS Pace Port Paris research and innovation centre, at the heart of the French technology ecosystem. The hub brings together experts, startups, researchers, and large companies to accelerate the development of next-generation solutions at scale. By combining technological innovation, local talent, and global expertise, TCS is strengthening its long-term commitment to the AI economy in France.
Present in the region since 1992, TCS supports leading French enterprises in their growth and transformation journeys, including 18 CAC40 companies. In recent years, TCS has made significant investments in France and opened four delivery centres across Paris-Suresnes, Lille, Poitiers, and Toulouse.