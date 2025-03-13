Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 09:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCS appoints insider Sudeep Kunnumal as CHRO, effective March 14

TCS appoints insider Sudeep Kunnumal as CHRO, effective March 14

Kunnumal replaces Milind Lakkad, who is stepping down upon his superannuation

BS Reporter Bangalore
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced the appointment of Sudeep Kunnumal as chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective March 14.
 
Kunnumal replaces Milind Lakkad, who is stepping down upon his superannuation.
 
There will be a transition period of six months, as Lakkad will leave in September. Lakkad was on a two-year extension.
 
Kunnumal currently leads the human resources function of banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), the company's biggest revenue generator.  ALSO READ: TCS extends partnership with Norway's DNB Bank ASA for five years
 
Kunnumal, who has been associated with TCS since 2000, takes over at a time when hiring across the IT sector remains subdued due to slow demand and weak macroeconomic conditions.
 

Clients have been slow to ramp up projects and increase technology spending. Automation of various entry-level jobs is also leading IT services companies to go slow on hiring.
 
TCS' total headcount stood at 607,354 as of December 31, 2024. During the quarter, the company’s headcount declined by 5,370. In Q2, the company had added 5,762 people.
 
 
 

Topics : TCS human resource IT Industry

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

