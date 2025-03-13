Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Infosys to hold trainee assessment on March 18 after postponement

Infosys to hold trainee assessment on March 18 after postponement

India's second-largest IT services company had onboarded about 1,200 engineers between October and November. These trainees get three attempts to clear the assessment

Infosys

Infosys(Photo: Shutterstock)

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Infosys will assess its trainee engineers on March 18, after indefinitely postponing the assessment last month, according to a person familiar with the matter.
 
India’s second-largest IT services company had onboarded about 1,200 engineers between October and November. These trainees get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they are asked to leave.
 
In February, the company said the third attempt of the Generic FA2 assessment was rescheduled to allow employees more time to prepare.
 
Infosys did not respond to a request for comment by Business Standard.
 
Infosys had sent offer letters in 2022, and these freshers were supposed to join in 2023. However, the company did not onboard them as the industry was tackling a slowdown due to global uncertainty. The delay in onboarding freshers was an industry-wide phenomenon.
 
 
The Bangalore-based company had laid off about 350 employees, who were onboarded in October and had waited for more than 2.5 years after receiving their offer letters. The move sparked controversy, as the engineers were ordered to vacate the Mysore campus immediately, without being given a single day to arrange travel.
 
“The abrupt termination of the previous batch without due process and the subsequent suspension of assessments for future batches indicate a clear attempt to avoid further scrutiny,” Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) president Harpreet Singh Saluja said.

Topics : Infosys Infosys hiring Infosys Ltd

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

