Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / TCS to modernise Muscat Clearing & Depository system under new agreement

TCS to modernise Muscat Clearing & Depository system under new agreement

TCS will implement its flagship platform, TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure, alongside Quartz, to enhance MCD's Clearing, Settlement, and Depository services

TCS

TCS(Photo: Reuters)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, has announced an agreement to modernise the depository system of Muscat Clearing and Depository (MCD), Oman’s central securities depository, according to a report by the PTI.
 
As part of the deal, TCS will implement its flagship platform, TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure, alongside Quartz, to enhance MCD’s Clearing, Settlement, and Depository (CSD) services. The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed by the TCS.
 
Through this collaboration, MCD will leverage TCS’ global expertise to introduce advanced financial services, including collateral management, central counterparty clearing, and risk management. Additionally, the integration of digital and cloud-enabled solutions will transform customer experience and support MCD’s long-term growth objectives.
 
 
MCD, TCS partner for modernisation
 
Mohammed Al Abri, CEO of MCD, said, “We are pleased to collaborate and enter a longstanding partnership with TCS in this modernisation initiative for Oman's capital market infrastructure. MCD aims to enhance market functionality, introduce advanced features for participants, and facilitate the expansion of our capital markets by leveraging TCS’ expertise.”

Also Read

K Krithivasan,Krithivasan,TCS CEO

Businesses need to be perpetually adaptive, says TCS CEO K Krithivasan

high tech modern developed city

Andhra Pradesh govt to develop Data City near Vizag, create 2 mn jobs

HCL Tech, HCL

HCL Tech shares tumble 10%; market valuation erodes by Rs 46,987 cr

PremiumMilind Lakkad, chief human resource officer (CHRO)

We're confident of hiring 40,000 freshers from campuses this year: TCS CHRO

TCS, Tata Consultancy

TCS expects retail, manufacturing revival after banking recovery, says CFO

 
R Vivekanand, president of BFSI Products and Platforms at TCS, expressed the company’s excitement in partnering with MCD to modernise their capital markets platform.
 
“Our selection stands as a testament to the success of TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure in delivering such programs globally, including in the Middle East and African markets. This unique global knowledge, innovation leadership through Quartz, and commitment to the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) markets, positions us to be MCD's partner in this transformation,” Vivekanand said.
 
TCS financial performance
 
According to the media reports, in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, TCS reported consolidated revenues of $29.08 billion, reflecting a 4.1 per cent year-over-year growth. The company achieved an operating margin of 24.6 per cent and a net margin of 19.3 per cent, with a net income of $5.62 billion, marking a 7.8 per cent increase from the previous year.
 
However, for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, TCS reported net sales of Rs 63,973 crore, representing a 5.6 per cent year-over-year increase. The net profit for this period rose by 12 per cent to Rs 12,380 crore.
 
As a part of the Tata Group, TCS operates in 150 locations across 46 countries, offering a comprehensive range of services to clients worldwide.
 
[With inputs from PTI]

More From This Section

Aequs, Tramontina

Aequs, Tramontina form joint venture to produce cookware in India

Adani group

Bombay HC allows Adani group to cut 209 mangroves for power line project

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Surrey confirms deal with Reliance, keeps 51% stake in Oval Invincibles

Oyo

OYO to invest $10 million in US-based G6 Hospitality's digital assets

Gujarat Titans

Torrent Group to acquire a majority stake in Gujarat Titans for Rs 7,500 cr

Topics : Tata Consultancy Services Oman IT companies global technology BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayFIR against Ranveer AllahbadiaGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowLava Prowatch X Launch DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon