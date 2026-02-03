Tesla India launches EMI scheme, ₹3 lakh exchange offer to spur sales

EV major Tesla India on Tuesday said it has launched various initiatives, including an EMI scheme, to lift weak sales in the country.

To encourage customers switching from the petrol and diesel cars to electric, Tesla said it is offering ₹3 lakh exchange incentive.

Besides, customers can now purchase the Model Y at a monthly installment starting from ₹49,000, with a down payment of just ₹6 lakh significantly lowering the barrier to entry for premium electric vehicles, it added.

Tesla India commenced deliveries of Model Y in September last year.

As per the EV sales data shared by FADA, Tesla India has managed to sell 225 units last year.

Overall electric passenger vehicle retail sales rose to 1,76,817 units last year, up 77 per cent as compared with 99,875 units in 2024 calendar year.

By switching to Tesla Model Y the customers can achieve savings of up to ₹20,000 per month through reduced fuel and maintenance costs, underscoring the long-term cost benefits and lower total cost of ownership of EVs, it said in a statement.

It also gives mid-segment SUV and sedan owners the opportunity to upgrade to Tesla with an effective ownership cost starting at ₹29,000 per month, the company said.