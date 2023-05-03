close

Thomas Cook India's arm, Kanoo Travel to form joint venture in Saudi Arabia

Desert Adventures Tourism, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thomas Cook India, and GCC-based travel conglomerate Kanoo Travel have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture in Saudi Arabia

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
Desert Adventures Tourism, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thomas Cook India, and GCC-based travel conglomerate Kanoo Travel have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture in Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration will bring together two travel trade organisations in the Middle East, aiming to create the most comprehensive destination services company in the region, according to a statement on Wednesday.

"The synergies will ensure a portfolio of extensive and exceptional destination services in Saudi Arabia," Thomas Cook (India) Chairman and Managing Director Madhavan Menon said.

Desert Adventures is a destination management company headquartered in the UAE, operating in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Jordan.

"Our partnership with Desert Adventures Tourism brings together our collective expertise, industry knowledge, and innovative approach to deliver exceptional solutions and services," Yusuf Bin Ahmed (YBA) Kanoo Company, Saudi Arabia, deputy chairman and YBA Kanoo's Strategic Business Unit chairman Ali Abdulla Kanoo said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Thomas Cook Thomas Cook (India) Saudi Arabia

First Published: May 03 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

