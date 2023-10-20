Titagarh Rail Systems bags Rs 350 crore metro rail contract from GMRC

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) on Friday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 350 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).

Under the pact, TRSL will design and manufacture 30 standard gauge cars for Ahmedabad Metro Rail Phase-II Project.

The prototype has to be delivered within 70 weeks from Letter of Acceptance (LOA) and delivery completion will be 94 weeks from the LOA.

These metro cars will be manufactured at the company's facility in Uttarpara, West Bengal, a statement said.

The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Phase-II Project is being implemented by GMRC at a cost of Rs 13,500 crore. The project will add 28.2 km of metro lines to the city's existing network.

The company is a manufacturer of railway wagons and passenger coaches.