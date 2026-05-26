Yet to see slowdown in sales post govt's gold directives: Titan MD

The jewellery and watchmaker believes it will take at least another four weeks, by the end of the first quarter, to reach a conclusion on whether those measures — taken to protect the country’s draining foreign reserves — have made an impact downstream. Titan’s jewellery business, which often serves as a barometer for consumer sentiment, remained resilient in April and May until the announcements were made.

“If fuel prices keep going up, we will know. It's a little bit of a slippery slope to conclude right now. But I would think at least four to six weeks of data will give us a better feel. I would like to see the month of May completely past us. By mid-June to June-end, we will have a better feel,” the company’s managing director Ajoy Chawla told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction in Bengaluru last week.

Chawla acknowledged that the war in West Asia has prolonged beyond expectations and companies are getting ready for a longer haul through significant fuel hikes, supply chain disruptions, and other inflationary pressures that can impact consumer sentiment. But, despite the volatile macroeconomic situation, Titan will not slow down investments.

“If that impacts sentiment significantly, it means that if you were expecting to grow at a certain rate, you will grow at a lower rate. Then, all you need to do is manage your P&L wisely. But does it mean we will slow down on our investments in manufacturing, investments in technology, investments in retail? Does it mean we slow down investments in businesses which are growing and sub-threshold? No, we will not,” Chawla added.

For Titan, its flagship jewellery business, known for brands such as Tanishq, Mia, and Caratlane, contributes about 90 per cent to the topline, up from about 82 per cent six years ago. The business grew about 48 per cent to Rs 79,660 crore in the last financial year compared to a year earlier.

That is a staggering rise, almost “abnormal” and “unheard of growth” at a time when gold prices have been creating new records over the last one year. A lot of the growth story has been helped by that. “Just because gold price is going up and studded share is coming down, doesn't mean we are doing badly. It simply means something is fuelling growth and we will take that growth any day as it comes because it gives us rupee value.”

Why are consumers shifting towards lower-carat jewellery?

He was also quick to admit that soaring prices have impacted consumer buying behaviour, with many preferring lower-carat gold of about 18 and 14 compared to the traditional 22. About half of Titan’s total gold currently comes through exchange, up from 40 per cent two years ago, both for Tanishq and non-Tanishq brands.

“What will happen if gold prices continue to rise at a certain rate? Customers' wallets are not going up at that rate. If gold price continues to go up, more and more Indians will be comfortable with lower caratage. Simply because it's hard on the pocket. Fourteen-carat was not at all acceptable if I go seven years back. Today, 14-carat is par for the course. Eighteen-carat plain gold jewellery was only for the very western, Italian kind of looks but today we are doing 18-carat in traditional wedding jewellery also,” explained Chawla.

Titan’s other two big businesses, watches and eyewear, are also growing at a decent pace. The watch segment, known for Sonata and Helios brands, is expected to be driven by three factors: online sales, the move towards premiumisation due to a rapidly evolving middle class, and women increasingly buying watches on their own as a mode of self-expression.

For eyewear, Chawla is hopeful that the ongoing process of shutting existing stores, and relocating and revamping many others, will get the business back on track.