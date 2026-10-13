Titan partners with Squarespace to offer custom-domain email to users

Titan, the email company founded by Bhavin Turakhia, will sell its email service to customers of US website-building firm Squarespace, the companies said on Tuesday.

The product, Essential Email by Titan, gives Squarespace users an email address on their own domain, along with an inbox, calendar and contacts on desktop and mobile. It costs $3 per user per month and is available to customers who have bought a domain through Squarespace or have connected one to it.

Squarespace customers can now buy a domain, set up email and build a website in one place. Earlier, they had to buy email from a separate provider.

The service is live in the US, the UK, Australia and Canada. The companies did not give a date for other markets, saying only that more countries would be added in the coming months.

Turakhia, Titan’s founder and chief executive, said most email products were designed for large companies, while Titan was aimed at founders and small teams.

Titan was set up in 2018. It does not sell directly to users. Instead, it is bundled by domain registrars, web hosts and website builders, which offer it to their customers. The company said its service is available on more than 40 per cent of new domain names registered worldwide. It did not disclose user numbers, revenue or the commercial terms of the Squarespace deal.

Squarespace sells websites, domains, online-store and payment tools, and appointment-booking services to small businesses.