Maduro's defiant dance may have triggered US operation in Venezuela

Maduro's defiant dance may have triggered US operation in Venezuela

Maduro's public dance came shortly after the US carried out a strike on a dock it said was being used for drug trafficking

Nicolas Maduro

Officials felt Maduro was no longer taking US threats seriously. (Photo:PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

A public dance by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro may have played a role in pushing the Trump administration toward direct military action that led to his capture.
 
In late December, Maduro rejected a warning from US President Donald Trump to step down and go into exile in Turkey, according to a report by The New York Times. Days later, Maduro appeared on state television dancing to loud electronic music, while one of his recorded messages played in English: "No crazy war." 
 
The display came shortly after the US carried out a strike on a dock it said was being used for drug trafficking. Instead of responding seriously, Maduro's on-air dance was seen by US officials as taking American warnings lightly and may have been the last straw before the Trump administration decided to act.
 

US felt mocked by Maduro

According to the report, Maduro’s repeated public dancing and relaxed tone convinced some in the Trump administration that he was mocking the US and calling what he believed was a bluff.

Officials felt Maduro was no longer taking US threats seriously. People aware of internal discussions told The New York Times that it helped tip the balance toward military action.

Trump administration captured Maduro

Soon after, the White House decided to carry out its threat. On Saturday, an elite US military team entered Caracas before dawn and captured Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. They were flown to New York, where Maduro is set to face drug trafficking charges.
 
The Trump administration said the action was a law enforcement mission to arrest Maduro on charges including narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine.
 
Weeks before the operation, US officials had already discussed a temporary replacement for Maduro. They settled on Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who impressed US officials with her handling of Venezuela’s oil sector.
 

Topics : Donald Trump Venezuela Crisis Venezula President Nicholás Maduro Donald Trump administration

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:08 PM IST

