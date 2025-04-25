Friday, April 25, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Zinc Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 47% to ₹3,003 crore

Hindustan Zinc Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 47% to ₹3,003 crore

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported a 47.3 increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,003 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 on the back of higher income.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,038 crore in the year-ago period.

Income of the company during the latest January-March quarter increased to Rs 9,314 crore from Rs 7,822 crore in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE.

In a statement the company said that it was its "best-ever fourth quarter profit after tax of Rs 3,003 crore, up 47 per cent Y-o-Y".

 

"As the world's largest integrated zinc producer, we aim to meet rising domestic demand while maintaining our position as one of the lowest-cost producers globally and most resilient producers in the industry," company's Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said.

HZL's Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Modi said despite the global uncertainties, including recent market volatility from the ongoing trade war, the company's fundamentals remain robust.

"With a strong balance sheet, structurally leaner cost base and clear strategic direction, Hindustan Zinc is well-positioned to navigate external headwinds and continue delivering consistent, industry-leading returns," he said.

Hindustan Zinc is a leading integrated zinc producer and amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds about 75 per cent share of the primary zinc market in India.

Topics : Hindustan Zinc Vedanta BSE

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

