TPSSL commissions 100 solar project with 120 MWh battery storage capacity

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Tata Power Solar Systems (TPSSL) on Tuesday said it has commissioned 100 MW solar PV project, coupled with 120 MWh utility scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.
TPSSL bagged the Rs 945-crore project on EPC (engineering procurement construction) basis from the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) in December 2021, a statement said.
The order scope included engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M, and commissioning of the projects.
According to the statement, TPSSL, a fully integrated solar company in India and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), has successfully commissioned the country's largest solar and BESS project comprising 100 MW Solar PV Project coupled with 120 MWh Utility Scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.
The TPSSL team displayed exceptional project execution and engineering prowess during the project execution, which faced various challenges such as unsuitable full hard rock soil conditions, and remote location.
In spite of these, the project was completed in the stipulated timeframe. The cutting-edge Bifacial Mono Crystalline technology was used for 239,685 modules in the project.
"The successful commissioning of the largest solar and battery storage project for SECI, reflects the technical expertise and project execution skills of Tata Power Solar. This will ensure round-the-clock green energy and accelerate the renewable energy transition through innovative solutions," TPREL CEO and Managing Director Deepesh Nanda said in the statement.
The project is expected to generate an estimated 243.53 million units of energy annually and reduce carbon footprint by 4.87 million tonnes in 25 years, contributing significantly to India's renewable energy goals.
SECI Chairman & MD R P Gupta said in the statement, "We are committed to leverage latest technology in the renewable energy segment and this project supports the country's energy transition vision. The project has been delivered on time by Tata Power Solar that will help in providing 24x7 renewable power.

Topics : Tata Power solar project solar energy renewable energy

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

