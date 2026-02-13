Transrail Lighting secures orders worth ₹2,350 crore in domestic market

Transrail Lighting on Friday said it has secured new Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) orders worth ₹2,350 crore in domestic market.

The orders were primarily in the domestic Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment along with a civil order and select wins in poles & lighting.

With these additions, the company's cumulative order inflows for FY26 have crossed ₹7,980 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

"The T&D order includes mainly construction of 765 kV transmission lines, along with contributions from civil and poles & lighting underscore our competitive positioning in the market. These orders take our FY26 inflows beyond ₹7,980 crore," Transrail Lighting MD & CEO Randeep Narang said.

The company also holds lowest bidder position for projects worth over ₹800 crore and maintains a healthy bidding pipeline across both domestic and international markets, he said.

Mumbai-based Transrail is an EPC player in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, along with civil, railways, poles and lighting, having a footprint across 63 countries.