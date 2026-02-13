Friday, February 13, 2026 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Transrail Lighting secures orders worth ₹2,350 crore in domestic market

Transrail Lighting secures orders worth ₹2,350 crore in domestic market

Mumbai-based Transrail is an EPC player in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, along with civil, railways, poles and lighting, having a footprint across 63 countries

power, energy

With these additions, the company's cumulative order inflows for FY26 have crossed ₹7,980 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Transrail Lighting on Friday said it has secured new Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) orders worth ₹2,350 crore in domestic market.

The orders were primarily in the domestic Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment along with a civil order and select wins in poles & lighting.

With these additions, the company's cumulative order inflows for FY26 have crossed ₹7,980 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

"The T&D order includes mainly construction of 765 kV transmission lines, along with contributions from civil and poles & lighting underscore our competitive positioning in the market. These orders take our FY26 inflows beyond ₹7,980 crore," Transrail Lighting MD & CEO Randeep Narang said.

 

The company also holds lowest bidder position for projects worth over ₹800 crore and maintains a healthy bidding pipeline across both domestic and international markets, he said.

Mumbai-based Transrail is an EPC player in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, along with civil, railways, poles and lighting, having a footprint across 63 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Suman Mishra, MD & CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility

Mahindra LMM bets on e-rickshaws as Udo launch targets next EV growth phasepremium

POWER SECTOR, POWER, ELECTRICIT, NTPC, POWER BILL

PFC, REC say merger transition smooth; merged firm to have 20% exposure cap

ONGC Videsh

ONGC's Q3 FY26 results: Net profit increases 22% to ₹11,946 crore

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce to expand footprint across India's air, land, sea domains

Rajesh Jejurikar ED & CEO (auto and farm sectors), Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M sees green shoots in US tractor mkt as tariffs ease after trade talkspremium

Topics : Domestic markets domestic market India power production Power projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance