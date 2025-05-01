Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor reports 16% sales growth in April, two-wheelers see 15% rise

TVS Motor reports 16% sales growth in April, two-wheelers see 15% rise

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 15 per cent in sales increasing from 3,74,592 units in April 2024 to 4,30,330 units in April 2025, the company said in a statement

TVS

TVS said its total exports rose 45 per cent year-on-year to 1,16,880 units last month as against 80,508 units in April last year (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said its overall sales rose 16 per cent year-on-year to 4,43,896 units in April.

The company sold 3,83,615 units in April 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 15 per cent in sales increasing from 3,74,592 units in April 2024 to 4,30,330 units in April 2025, the company said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales increased 7 per cent year-on-year to 3,23,647 units last month as compared with 3,01,449 units in year-ago period.

TVS said its total exports rose 45 per cent year-on-year to 1,16,880 units last month as against 80,508 units in April last year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 01 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

