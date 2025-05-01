Fuze raises $12.2 mn from Galaxy, e& Capital to power digital assets infra

Fuze, a digital assets infrastructure startup, has raised $12.2 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Galaxy, a global leader in digital assets and data centre infrastructure, and e& (etisalat and), a UAE-based telecommunications firm and one of the world’s largest mobile network operators.
Founded in 2023 by serial entrepreneurs Arpit Mehta, Srijan R Shetty and Mo Ali Yusuf, Fuze provides Digital Assets-as-a-Service infrastructure, enabling financial institutions and businesses to offer regulated digital assets to their clients. It has launched a full suite of stablecoin infrastructure products and recently announced its foray into payments.
Currently operating in the MENA region and Turkey, the company has already processed over $2 billion in total digital assets volume. With the founders’ Indian roots and a well-established network in the region, Fuze is now eyeing expansion into the Indian market. It is actively engaging with regulators and policymakers to navigate the evolving crypto regulatory landscape in the country.
The Series A investment will support Fuze’s expansion into existing and new international markets. The capital will also be used to accelerate product innovation and compliance, and to support top-tier hiring.
“We will fast-track our mission to enable any bank, fintech or traditional business to seamlessly integrate digital assets and accelerate regional digital asset adoption,” said Arpit Mehta, founder at Fuze. “We are seeing a huge surge in demand and we believe that in the near future, every financial institution and business will leverage some type of crypto or stablecoin capability.”
Leon Marshall, chief executive officer of Galaxy Europe, said the region is poised to become a major hub for innovation, with the UAE showing a willingness to develop comprehensive regulatory frameworks for digital assets and Fuze rapidly advancing its infrastructure.
Fuze has been backed since inception by Further Ventures, an ADQ-backed venture builder and investment firm. Speaking on behalf of Further Ventures, Mohamed Hamdy, managing partner, said, “It’s rare to see a fintech scale this quickly while maintaining a strong regulatory foundation. At Further Ventures, we back companies for the long term – and Fuze is exactly the kind of bold, unique business we believe in.”
Harrison Lung, group chief strategy officer, e&, said, “There’s a natural synergy between Fuze and our fintech portfolio, from e& money to Wio and Careem Pay. This investment is about backing bold companies who understand the long game, building digital assets infrastructure to supercharge the next wave of financial services innovation.”