Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Fuze raises $12.2 mn from Galaxy, e& Capital to power digital assets infra

Fuze raises $12.2 mn from Galaxy, e& Capital to power digital assets infra

With over $2 billion in digital assets processed across MENA and Turkey, Fuze sets sights on India, leveraging its founders' roots and regulatory engagement to drive expansion

Fuze Founders, Mo Ali Yusuf, Arpit Mehta, and Srijan R Shetty

Fuze Founders, Mo Ali Yusuf, Arpit Mehta, and Srijan R Shetty

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fuze, a digital assets infrastructure startup, has raised $12.2 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Galaxy, a global leader in digital assets and data centre infrastructure, and e& (etisalat and), a UAE-based telecommunications firm and one of the world’s largest mobile network operators.
 
Founded in 2023 by serial entrepreneurs Arpit Mehta, Srijan R Shetty and Mo Ali Yusuf, Fuze provides Digital Assets-as-a-Service infrastructure, enabling financial institutions and businesses to offer regulated digital assets to their clients. It has launched a full suite of stablecoin infrastructure products and recently announced its foray into payments. 
 
 
Currently operating in the MENA region and Turkey, the company has already processed over $2 billion in total digital assets volume. With the founders’ Indian roots and a well-established network in the region, Fuze is now eyeing expansion into the Indian market. It is actively engaging with regulators and policymakers to navigate the evolving crypto regulatory landscape in the country.
 
The Series A investment will support Fuze’s expansion into existing and new international markets. The capital will also be used to accelerate product innovation and compliance, and to support top-tier hiring. 

Also Read

Xindus

Logistics startup Xindus raises $10 mn for expansion in India-US corridor

Xindus

Xindus raises $10 mn in Series A funding round to scale up operations

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Nivara Home Finance raises Rs 245 cr in Series B round led by True North

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

goSTOPS raises Rs 35 crore in Series A funding led by Blume Ventures

Beacon.li

Sorin Investments leads $7 mn Series A round funding in AI firm Beacon.li

 
“We will fast-track our mission to enable any bank, fintech or traditional business to seamlessly integrate digital assets and accelerate regional digital asset adoption,” said Arpit Mehta, founder at Fuze. “We are seeing a huge surge in demand and we believe that in the near future, every financial institution and business will leverage some type of crypto or stablecoin capability.”
 
Leon Marshall, chief executive officer of Galaxy Europe, said the region is poised to become a major hub for innovation, with the UAE showing a willingness to develop comprehensive regulatory frameworks for digital assets and Fuze rapidly advancing its infrastructure. 
 
Fuze has been backed since inception by Further Ventures, an ADQ-backed venture builder and investment firm. Speaking on behalf of Further Ventures, Mohamed Hamdy, managing partner, said, “It’s rare to see a fintech scale this quickly while maintaining a strong regulatory foundation. At Further Ventures, we back companies for the long term – and Fuze is exactly the kind of bold, unique business we believe in.”
 
Harrison Lung, group chief strategy officer, e&, said, “There’s a natural synergy between Fuze and our fintech portfolio, from e& money to Wio and Careem Pay. This investment is about backing bold companies who understand the long game, building digital assets infrastructure to supercharge the next wave of financial services innovation.”

More From This Section

Hyundai

Hyundai sales dip 5% in April at 60,774 units, crosses 9 mn mark since 1996

Dabur

Dabur's '100% fruit juice' claim misleading: FSSAI to Delhi High Court

Google logo

Google revamps salary structure; to boost bonus for top performers

Aramco

Saudi Aramco likely to pick 20% each in new BPCL, ONGC refineries

Indian Oil Corporation, IOC

Indian Oil pauses Russia oil deal talks, says not related to US sanctions

Topics : Series A funding Tech firms digital companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayUS Visa Delay NewsGold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon