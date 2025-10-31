Friday, October 31, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Solar exporter Waaree Energies rejigs supply chain to bypass US tariffs

Solar exporter Waaree Energies rejigs supply chain to bypass US tariffs

Waaree's push for the world's second-largest solar market comes amid escalating trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington DC

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

Waaree’s order book was for 24 gigawatts at the end of September, worth about ₹47,000 crore ($5.3 billion) | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
 
India’s top solar panel maker Waaree Energies Ltd. said it’s reconfiguring its supply chain in an attempt to get around steep US import tariffs and keep supplying to a country that accounts for nearly 60 per cent of its orders. 
The company is sourcing cells — which are assembled to form modules — from nations that have low tariffs on their exports to the US, Waaree’s Chief Executive Officer Amit Paithankar said in an interview late Thursday. 
 
Waaree’s push for the world’s second-largest solar market comes amid escalating trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington DC. In August, President Donald Trump announced a steep 50 per cent tariffs on India to punish it for its purchase of Russian oil and US authorities began a new anti-dumping probe on modules from India, Indonesia and Laos.
 
 
The manufacturer is betting on a little-known 2012 US customs ruling that deems solar panels to have been made in the country where the cells come from. Paithankar is confident that “if you configure your supply chain well,” the high tariffs currently in place on Indian goods can be sidestepped. “We are continuing to service our US orders,” he said.

Also Read

dividend stocks today

Dividends: LTIMindtree, IRFC, 7 other stocks to watch as markets reopen

solar power

Top Indian solar products maker Waaree to expand in US despite trade probe

Q2 earnings, Q2

Waaree Energies Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹871 cr

Waaree Renewable Technologies

Waaree Renewable Q2FY26 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹116 cr

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: Elecon, Indosolar, Waaree Renewable, 14 others on Oct 10

 
The US launched a separate investigation on Waaree for possible duty evasion in September. At the time, the company said it was cooperating with the ongoing investigation and was abiding “by all applicable local laws and regulations in every country that it operates.” Paithankar declined to comment further.
 
Waaree’s order book was for 24 gigawatts at the end of September, worth about ₹47,000 crore ($5.3 billion). The US accounts for nearly 60 per cent of that. The company plans to make those panels at its Indian plants, as well as its US facilities where operations are expanding.
 
Waaree is on course to double capacity at its Houston module plant to 3.2 gigawatts in the next six months and has added about a gigawatt of panel making lines through the acquisition of US assets of Meyer Burger Technology AG.
 
The company has so far invested about $150 million in the US and has plans to expand it eight-fold by potentially adding cell manufacturing and battery storage systems, Paithankar said. 
 
Paithankar said Waaree’s decision to stick with the US is based on fundamentals. The artificial intelligence boom, electrification of transport and “reshoring” of manufacturing are fueling massive demand for power in the US, with renewables being the most cost-effective source, he said. 

More From This Section

Sam Altman

Sam Altman cancels Tesla Roadster reservation after '7.5 years of wait'

Air India

Air India seeks $1.1 bn from owners after crash, airspace restrictions

Fundraising via QIPs gains traction in '24 market

Pluro secures ₹125 crore Series A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners

CEO Joseph Anantharaju said the firm has 22 use cases that have progressed into replicable projects

Happiest Minds targets $50 mn Gen AI revenue over next three years

lenskart

Lenskart raises ₹3,268 crore from 147 anchor investors ahead of IPO

Topics : Waaree Energies Trump tariffs US import tariff Solar panels solar power in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025November Bank Holiday ListThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon