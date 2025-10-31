Pluro secures ₹125 crore Series A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Pluro Fertility and IVF, a healthcare startup, has secured Rs 125 crore in a Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners at a valuation of Rs 1,000 crore. The investment marks a significant step in Pluro’s effort to expand its network of leading fertility specialists and make advanced reproductive care more accessible to couples across India. Angel investors such as Vikram Chatwal (MediAssist), Dharmil Sheth and Hardik Dedhia (PharmEasy/All Home), Salil Musale (Astarc Ventures), Shalibhadra Shah and Niket Shah (Motilal Oswal), and Karan Kapur (K Hospitality) also participated in this round. Founded in 2025 by Dr Jaydeep Tank, Dr Parikshit Tank, and Dr Bhaskar Shah, Pluro partners with independent IVF specialists across India through a clinical partnership model. The company said this preserves doctor autonomy while offering centralised operational support. The funding will help Pluro in its plans to have 25 fertility centres pan-India by March 2026. The aim is to scale up to over 100 clinics within three years. Pluro will also use the fresh capital to expand its network presence, invest in technology, and deepen clinical capabilities in advanced reproductive science. “India’s most respected fertility specialists have spent decades building trusted patient relationships and delivering consistent clinical outcomes. Operational bottlenecks and bandwidth limit their ability to scale and invest in technology and infrastructure,” said Dr Jaydeep Tank, co-founder and chief executive officer, Pluro Fertility, on behalf of the founders. “Pluro solves for this, enabled by tech, research, and great infrastructure.” Pluro manages all non-clinical functions across partner clinics, including practice management, technology, compliance, and marketing. The platform provides each partner doctor with equity participation, aligning incentives across the network and enabling wealth creation for doctors as Pluro grows. “India needs scalable, credible fertility care now more than ever,” said Nithin Kaimal, partner and chief operating officer, Bessemer Venture Partners India. “Pluro brings together world-class medical leadership and a thoughtful partnership model for doctors, backed by strong execution.”