Friday, October 31, 2025 | 06:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Pluro secures ₹125 crore Series A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Pluro secures ₹125 crore Series A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners

The company raised the funds at a valuation of Rs 1,000 crore, which will help it expand its network of fertility specialists, invest in technology, and deepen clinical capabilities

Fundraising via QIPs gains traction in ’24 market

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 6:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pluro Fertility and IVF, a healthcare startup, has secured Rs 125 crore in a Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners at a valuation of Rs 1,000 crore.  The investment marks a significant step in Pluro’s effort to expand its network of leading fertility specialists and make advanced reproductive care more accessible to couples across India.  Angel investors such as Vikram Chatwal (MediAssist), Dharmil Sheth and Hardik Dedhia (PharmEasy/All Home), Salil Musale (Astarc Ventures), Shalibhadra Shah and Niket Shah (Motilal Oswal), and Karan Kapur (K Hospitality) also participated in this round.  Founded in 2025 by Dr Jaydeep Tank, Dr Parikshit Tank, and Dr Bhaskar Shah, Pluro partners with independent IVF specialists across India through a clinical partnership model. The company said this preserves doctor autonomy while offering centralised operational support.  The funding will help Pluro in its plans to have 25 fertility centres pan-India by March 2026. The aim is to scale up to over 100 clinics within three years. Pluro will also use the fresh capital to expand its network presence, invest in technology, and deepen clinical capabilities in advanced reproductive science.  “India’s most respected fertility specialists have spent decades building trusted patient relationships and delivering consistent clinical outcomes. Operational bottlenecks and bandwidth limit their ability to scale and invest in technology and infrastructure,” said Dr Jaydeep Tank, co-founder and chief executive officer, Pluro Fertility, on behalf of the founders. “Pluro solves for this, enabled by tech, research, and great infrastructure.”  Pluro manages all non-clinical functions across partner clinics, including practice management, technology, compliance, and marketing. The platform provides each partner doctor with equity participation, aligning incentives across the network and enabling wealth creation for doctors as Pluro grows.  “India needs scalable, credible fertility care now more than ever,” said Nithin Kaimal, partner and chief operating officer, Bessemer Venture Partners India. “Pluro brings together world-class medical leadership and a thoughtful partnership model for doctors, backed by strong execution.” 
 
 

Also Read

IVF

IVF chains in India turn to AI to cut costs and boost success ratespremium

IVF process

What happens during an IVF cycle? Step-by-step guide to fertility treatment

IVF

Egg-freezing sees demand surge across cities as infertility rises

IVF

On World IVF Day 2025, science and support reshape fertility journeys

baby feet

Three-parent IVF brings hope: Eight healthy babies born in the UK

 
 

More From This Section

CEO Joseph Anantharaju said the firm has 22 use cases that have progressed into replicable projects

Happiest Minds targets $50 mn Gen AI revenue over next three years

lenskart

Lenskart raises ₹3,268 crore from 147 anchor investors ahead of IPO

Target

Target lays off 150 employees in India as part of global corporate job cuts

Dabur India Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra

Dabur India launches ₹500 cr venture arm to back digital-first brands

Reliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector

Reliance Jio users to receive ₹35,100 Google AI Pro boost, for free

Topics : IVF Treatment Fundraising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 6:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerLouvre Heist UpdateBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon