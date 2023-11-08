Sensex (0.05%)
64975.61 + 33.21
Nifty (0.19%)
19443.50 + 36.80
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
40446.85 + 397.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
6186.70 + 55.45
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43658.65 -79.25
Heatmap

Ultraviolette Automotive forays into Europe with focus on five nations

The bike is set to be priced between 9,000 to 11,000 euro in Europe, subject to federal/state government incentives and taxes

Ultraviolette Automotive

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Milan
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electric bike maker Ultraviolette Automotive on Wednesday announced its foray into the European market as it looks to tap growth opportunities in the international markets.
The Bengaluru-based company launched its flagship electric bike F77 in Europe with deliveries expected to commence in the second quarter of 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bike is set to be priced between 9,000 to 11,000 euro in Europe, subject to federal/state government incentives and taxes.
In an interaction with PTI on the sidelines of EICMA two-wheeler motor show here, Ultraviolette Founder and CEO Narayan Subramaniam said the company will focus on five countries in the continent in the first phase.
"In Europe our immediate focus is Italy, Spain, France, Germany and the UK. These five countries would be our immediate target. And then of course, we can look at scaling to other countries as well," he noted.
Subramaniam said the company is in active conversation with multiple distributors and dealers in the five geographies.
"It will be a model where it would be distributor-led business expansion in these markets but the brand will remain very connected with all of the aspects around technology to marketing to service," he added.
When asked about reasons for entering Europe and not other high volume markets like South East Asia or Latin America, Subramaniam said: "For us, it is all about confidence in the product. If you're able to crack the European market, that means you are now capable of scaling to any geography in the world."

Secondly, the company has seen a lot of interest in the F77 bike emanating from Europe.
"We know there is a high demand for what we're developing, along with the fact that being able to service a market like Europe means that you need very high quality, design and technology which we think our product possesses," he said.
Ultraviolette founder and CTO Niraj Rajmohan said the company will start with fully built up imports into the five markets.
"And over time as and when the business scales I think we will be looking at even localised production," he noted.
The company, in which TVS Motor Company is an investor, on Wednesday also unveiled the F99 Factory Racing Platform which can attain a top speed of 265 kph.

Also Read

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

PMI Electro Mobility signs pact with REC for Rs 480 cr financial assistance

Flights to charger: How to prepare for your European holiday break

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

SUN Mobility partners Bluwheelz to deploy over 16,000 EVs in 1 year

Reliance Retail's first standalone 'Swadesh' store opens in Hyderabad

GoMechanic raises Rs 50 crore from marquee investor, existing shareholders

Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling gear up for holiday season

Ikea India expects double-digit growth, to sell festive dedicated items

Amfi announces appointment of Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as new CE

The global commercial launch of the F99 is anticipated by 2025.
"As we set our sights on the global markets, the premiere of the F99 Factory Racing Platform further testifies to the passion, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence that started with the F77 and now seamlessly evolves into the F99," Subramaniam said.
Established in 2016, Ultraviolette commenced selling F77 bike earlier this year from Bengaluru.
The company plans to scale up its presence to multiple cities over the next one year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Europe economy Electric mobility Electric Vehicles

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon