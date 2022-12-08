Inflationary pressure on FMCG products cooling off: ITC chief Sanjiv Puri

-
ALSO READ
ITC Q1 results preview: Here's what analysts expect from the FMCG major
FMCG exports to make substantial contribution to ITC's growth: Sanjiv Puri
After over 50% rise in 2022, is the stupendous rally in ITC fizzling out?
Hero MotoCorp to hike prices from Dec 1 due to inflationary costs
ITC hits highest level since May 2019; stock soars 10% in 6 days
-
Inflationary pressure on FMCG products is showing signs of cooling off, which may provide relief to consumers, ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said on Thursday.
Addressing the CII's Global Economic Policy Summit 2022, he said that currently inflation is at a "phenomenal" level, therefore in rural areas, the demand for FMCG products is muted.
However, he said that rural demand is going to improve because realisations have been better and costs are up and as a net, it is "better off".
Commenting on the policy front, Puri said that initiatives like PM GatiShakti and growing investment in the infrastructure sector are steps in the right direction and these will help in the long run.
The ITC Chairman also said that income levels need to improve and sectors like tourism and agriculture could prove to be economic multipliers.
--IANS
ans/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 21:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU