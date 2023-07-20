United Spirits on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 477 crore for the first quarter ended June 2023.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 261 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.Total income rose to Rs 5,830 crore in the first quarter. It stood at Rs 7,157 crore in the year-ago period.In a regulatory filing, United Spirits said the results of the quarter were not comparable to the June quarter of last fiscal as the company completed a slump sale of the entire business undertaking associated with 32 brands to Inbrew Beverages on September 30, 2022.United Spirits CEO & Managing Director Hina Nagarajan said the company has commenced fiscal 2024 with a robust first quarter performance."While inflationary pressures remain, our strategy to reshape the portfolio combined with revenue growth management and focus on everyday efficiency is driving sustainable growth across the Prestige & Above segment," she added.Royal Challengers Sports, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, has stepped up its earnings, driven by revenues from the Indian Premier League new media rights cycle, Nagarajan said."This reinforces our longer-term confidence in the Women's Premier League. Our Sports business aligns to our core purpose of celebration and is a vital component of our consolidated portfolio," she added.Looking ahead, the company's priority is to maintain the growth momentum and to deliver long-term value to all the stakeholders, Nagarajan noted.Shares of the company ended 0.48 per cent higher at Rs 975.40 apiece on the BSE.