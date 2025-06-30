Monday, June 30, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Urban Vault to invest ₹100 crore in FY26 to expand co-working footprint

Urban Vault to invest ₹100 crore in FY26 to expand co-working footprint

The company adds over 700 desks in Gurgaon and plans to close FY26 with an annual run rate of ₹250 crore, with further expansion across Noida, Pune and Bengaluru

Founded in 2018, Urban Vault currently operates a pan-India portfolio of over 2.5 million square feet, offering customised workspace solutions to businesses of all sizes.

Founded in 2018, Urban Vault currently operates a pan-India portfolio of over 2.5 million square feet, offering customised workspace solutions to businesses of all sizes. (Photo: X @UrbanVault)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Bengaluru-headquartered co-working operator Urban Vault plans to invest ₹100 crore in the financial year 2025–26 to accelerate its growth across India. In a statement on Monday, the company said it has expanded its footprint in Gurgaon, adding over 700 desks, with a per-seat cost starting from ₹12,000 per month.
 
“Delhi NCR is one of the most important office markets in the country and plays a pivotal role in our national growth strategy,” said Amal Mishra, CEO of Urban Vault. “We plan to invest over ₹100 crore in FY26 to fuel our expansion across key commercial hubs in India. We are witnessing strong demand across all our markets and expect to close FY26 with an annual run rate of over ₹250 crore.”   
 
 

Premium centres launched in Gurgaon’s business district

 
Urban Vault has unveiled two new premium centres on Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road, further strengthening its presence in the business district. Located in Paras Twin Tower, Sector 54, the centres collectively add 35,000 square feet of Grade A workspace.
 
The company is actively exploring high-potential micro-markets in Gurugram, including Sector 44, Udyog Vihar and Golf Course Extension Road. Plans are also underway to launch operations along the Noida Expressway.   

Pan-India presence expands across Bengaluru and Pune

 
Founded in 2018, Urban Vault currently operates a pan-India portfolio of over 2.5 million square feet, offering customised workspace solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company manages 40,000 seats and maintains a growing presence in cities such as Bengaluru, Pune and now Gurgaon.   
 
To maintain its growth momentum, the firm has leased 50,000 square feet of premium office space in Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD). The new facility spans three floors at Prestige Obelisk on Kasturba Road and will accommodate nearly 1,000 seats.
 
In April, Urban Vault expanded into Pune’s flex space market by leasing a 35,000 square foot facility at Ambrosia Galaxy on Baner High Street. The new centre offers 700 seats, with per-seat pricing ranging from ₹6,500 to ₹8,000. Designed to serve enterprises, start-ups and SMEs, the space provides flexible and scalable workspace solutions.
 

Topics : Co-working spaces coworking space co-working coworking Office spaces office space Gurgaon Bangalore Pune

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

