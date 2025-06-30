Monday, June 30, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Delhi developer Anant Raj to invest $2 billion on India data center boom

Delhi developer Anant Raj to invest $2 billion on India data center boom

Anant Raj's move follows ambitious plans by India's top business houses Adani Group and Reliance Industries Ltd. to expand their footprint

data centre, data security, data

The Delhi-based developer with a market value of $2.3 billion will launch two more data centers or server farms in the northern Indian state of Haryana

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Apoorva Ajith
 
Anant Raj Ltd. plans to spend ₹18,000 crore ($2.1 billion) on data centers as it joins a growing list of Indian companies looking to ride the boom in demand for artificial intelligence and business process-led services in the country. 
The Delhi-based developer with a market value of $2.3 billion will launch two more data centers or server farms in the northern Indian state of Haryana. This is in addition to the one already operational, as it aims for a capacity of little over 300 megawatts by 2032, Amit Sarin, managing director at Anant Raj said.
 
For context, India’s data center capacity is poised to grow by 77 per cent to 1.8 gigawatts in the next four years, according to a 2025 report by property consultant JLL.   
 

“India is witnessing one of the fastest growth phases globally for data centers,” said Sarin in an interview, adding that the project will be funded through the company’s own funds.
 
Anant Raj’s move follows ambitious plans by India’s top business houses Adani Group and Reliance Industries Ltd. to expand their footprint. The trend is underscored by Barclays Plc’s view that the South Asian nation will be a big beneficiary of the data center investment boom in Asia, driven by digitalization and rules requiring data to be stored within the country.
 
Smaller firms are not far behind. Bengaluru-based RMZ Corp. is spending $1.7 billion on two data centers and Panchshil Realty is considering partnering with Blackstone Inc. to build a large data center in Mumbai. 
 
Data centers are expected to make up more than 40 per cent of Anant Raj’s revenues in the next four years from 5 per cent at present, Sarin said. The company tied up with the French IT company Orange Business to provide cloud services to its clients along with data centers last year. 
 
“India currently generates 28 per cent of the world’s data but houses only 1 per cent of it locally, presenting a significant opportunity for expansion as data localization becomes inevitable,” Sarin said.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Data centre AI systems technology industry

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

