Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US lenders take Byju's to NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings

The lenders said this was done after over 16 months of efforts on behalf of the Ad Hoc Group to restructure the loans

Byju's

Photo: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based lenders to Byju’s have approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Bench in Bengaluru to start corporate insolvency proceedings against the edtech company.

The ad hoc group of lenders (the Ad Hoc Group), which lent $1.2 billion as term loans (Term Loans) to Byju’s, said GLAS Trust Company LLC (as administrative agent and collateral agent of the Term Loans) had filed a petition against Think & Learn (doing business as Byju’s) before the Bench.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The lenders said this was done after over 16 months of efforts on behalf of the Ad Hoc Group to restructure the loans. If these efforts were successful, it would have solved the loans’ outstanding defaults and acceleration, and ended litigation while avoiding further enforcement action, they added.

“The myriad issues facing Byju’s are entirely self-inflicted. For months, we sought to avoid this exact situation, repeatedly attempting to engage constructively with (the) Byju’s management and other stakeholders and providing them with multiple paths to reach a mutually agreeable resolution, even including after the Delaware court confirmed the validity of Byju’s’ defaults,” said the Ad Hoc Group.

“It is our belief now that (the) Byju’s management has no intention or ability of (honouring) its obligations … That said, we are hopeful that India’s corporate insolvency resolution process will help stabilize Think & Learn and result in implementing a resolution plan that accounts for the interests of all stakeholders.”

TLB (Term Loan B) is a term loan by institutional investors with the prime goal of maximising their long-term returns.

In November last year, the lenders said the Delaware Chancery Court recognised Byju’s had defaulted on its loan obligation. It also found the Term Loan lenders were within their contractual rights to replace the sole director of Byju’s Alpha (the US subsidiary of Byju’s established in 2021 to receive proceeds of the term loans).

They alleged Byju’s had exacerbated its defaults and repeatedly disregarded its loan obligations after default.

This includes refusing to make any contractually required loan payments. They also alleged Byju’s Alpha transferred $533 million in loan proceeds to an obscure, nascent hedge fund and then apparently shifted the ownership of the money to a still undisclosed entity. 

Also Read

Will 'significantly' mark down Byju's valuation: Peak XV Partners

Byju's names Jiny Thattil as Chief Technology Officer, replacing Anil Goel

Byju's reports Rs 5,014 cr in operating revenue, Rs 8,245 in losses in FY22

Byju's puts Epic, Great Learning on sale to raise $800 million-$1 billion

After filling most NCLT vacancies, Centre eyes faster resolution

Job cuts in Britain 'least bad option', will continue talks: Tata Steel CEO

Adani Power appoints Dilip Jha as CFO with effect from April this year

R-Day sale 2024: Smartphones, PCs, and electronics fly off e-com shelves

Indus Towers may emit weak signals as Vodafone-related concerns persist

Zomato receives RBI approval to operate as online payment aggregator


The lenders said the former director at Byju’s Alpha (who was appointed by Byju’s) and the management of Byju’s had refused to provide specific information on the status of such funds.

They alleged Byju’s was seeking to retain a substantial portion of the proceeds from the contemplated sale of its asset Epic, the US-based digital reading platform. This is despite the lenders’ senior having secured claims on Epic’s assets and the clear requirements of the credit agreement.

However, Byju’s said the validity of lenders’ action, including acceleration of the term loan, was pending and under challenge in several proceedings, including before the New York Supreme Court. Hence, any proceedings by lenders before the NCLT are premature and baseless, it said.

Byju’s said the acceleration and consequent action by the lenders appeared to be based, in part, on the failure of Whitehat Education Technology Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Think & Learn, to guarantee the term loans. This is despite the fact that the provision of such a guarantee would contravene central-bank regulations.

“In good faith and on a continuous basis, Byju’s has been in regular touch with the lenders and has also involved them in the sales process of some of its prized US subsidiaries to settle matters,” said the company.

Topics : NCLT cases Byju's EdTech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon