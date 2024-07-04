Vedanta reports rise in production of aluminium, iron ore, zinc in Q1

Business Standard
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday reported a rise in production of aluminium, zinc, iron ore and steel in the June quarter.
However, the production of mined metal at overseas and oil and gas dropped during the quarter.
In a filing to the BSE, the company said the aluminium output grew 3 per cent to 5,96,000 tonnes in the first quarter over the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.
At Zinc India, the saleable metal output grew to 2,62,000 tonnes over 2,60,000 tones.
While at Zinc International the mined metal output dropped to 38,000 tonnes, over 68,000 tonnes in the first quarter of FY24.
Meanwhile, oil and gas output dropped 17 per cent to 112,400 average daily gross operated production (boepd) during the quarter from 134,900 boepd a year earlier.
The production of saleable iron ore rose to 1.3 million tonnes over 1.2 million tonnes in the year-ago period.
The total saleable steel production rose 10 per cent to 3,56,000 tonnes and power sales rose 13 per cent to 4,791 million units from 4,256 million units in the April-June period of the last financial year.
Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, nickel, aluminium and power.

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

