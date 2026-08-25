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Home / Companies / News / Varun Beverages board approves entry into alcoholic beverages segment

Varun Beverages board approves entry into alcoholic beverages segment

Appoints former Diageo executive Prathmesh Mishra as MD & CEO to lead KIVA Spirits and Company, its proposed wholly owned alcoholic beverages subsidiary

alcoholic beverages maker, United Spirits

The company has proposed a share capital of ₹10 crore and proposed equity share capital of ₹9 crore, it said | Representative Image

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

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Varun Beverages' board of directors on Tuesday approved the company’s plans to enter the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and allied products categories.
 
The company will set up a wholly owned subsidiary in India named KIVA Spirits and Company and has appointed former Diageo executive Prathmesh Mishra as chief executive officer & managing director of the entity, it said in its stock exchange filing.
 
Mishra joins Varun Beverages from Diageo, where he served as the MD and CEO for Korea and Japan.
 
“He was responsible for driving business growth and strategic leadership across two premium, complex markets in Asia,” the filing said.
 
 
Mishra also held several leadership positions at Diageo India. He served as chief commercial officer for seven years and led the company's commercial strategy and execution, and earlier as chief operating officer – west for three years, overseeing regional operations and business performance.

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He was also the chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he helped turn the franchise into one of the most commercially successful sports brands in India.
 
Prior to joining Diageo, he was with Pernod Ricard India and also held leadership positions.
 
He began his career in 1993 as a management trainee with Inertia Industries and later worked with Mohan Meakins before joining Pernod Ricard in 2000.
 
The company has proposed a share capital of ₹10 crore and proposed equity share capital of ₹9 crore, it said.
 
The entity also requires approvals from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
 
In May, Varun Beverages signed a revised exclusive bottling agreement with PepsiCo. This revised agreement extended the bottling term to April 30, 2049, and removed the restriction stating that the company could only act as a special purpose vehicle for PepsiCo's business. 
 
In 2025, Varun Beverages' African subsidiaries entered into a partnership with Carlsberg Breweries A/S to distribute the latter's beer. 
 
The company's board also approved the incorporation of a joint venture entity in Tunisia to carry on the business of production and distribution of beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, juices, water and dairy, with a proposed share capital of TND (Tunisian dinar) 9 million.
 
Varun Beverages will hold 75 per cent of the JV and the rest will be owned by Bevanda (Tunisia), according to the stock exchange filing.

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 8:08 PM IST