Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta aims to increase production across segments: Chairman Anil Agarwal

Vedanta aims to increase production across segments: Chairman Anil Agarwal

In the near future, Vedanta is aiming to double the production levels of its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc, increase oil production at Cairn Oil & Gas to 3 lakh barrels of oil equivalent per day

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

He also termed the closure of Tuticorin copper plant in Tamil Nadu as one of his smallest failures as a businessman. | File Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Saturday said the metal and mining conglomerate is aiming for significant production increases across key segments, including crude oil, zinc, and aluminium.

"We are going to produce five hundred thousand barrels of oil and gas...so many other things they are doing, but these are the major thing for me to do..." Agarwal said during his address at the HT Leadership Summit 2024.

He also termed the closure of Tuticorin copper plant in Tamil Nadu as one of his smallest failures as a businessman. "Tuticorin is one of the smallest failures. More failure you have, the more success you will get. This (failure) is the first ladder for your success," Agarwal said remembering the incidents that led to the closure of the copper unit.

 

In the near future, Vedanta is aiming to double the production levels of its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc, increase oil production at Cairn Oil & Gas to 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Further, the group plans to enhance the capacity of its aluminium smelter operations, expanding output to 3 million tonnes per annum, which would strengthen Vedanta's position as one of the leading aluminium producers in India, Agarwal said in a communication to shareholders recently. 

   

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses Vedanta's review petition to reopen copper plant in Tamil Nadu

Hindustan Zinc

HZL wins gold block, marks Vedanta group's entry into yellow metal business

PremiumVedanta

Vedanta slumps 15% from Sept 30 peak: is it a good entry point?

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to watch, Nov 12: SBI, Britannia, Nykaa, Hindalco, ONGC, IRFC, LIC

Vedanta

Vedanta plans to invest $500 mn in display glass maker AvanStrate Inc

Topics : Anil Agarwal Vedanta Vedanta Anil Agarwal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon