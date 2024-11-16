Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Vi's Rs 25,000 cr debt-funding delay may threaten financial turnaround

Vi's Rs 25,000 cr debt-funding delay may threaten financial turnaround

Vodafone Idea owes Rs 70,320 crore in AGR-related dues, a liability that it is struggling to meet, especially after the Supreme Court's dismissal of its petition

Vodafone

Vodafone (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) ongoing financial struggles have been compounded by a significant delay in its Rs 25,000 crore debt-funding plan, raising concerns about the telco's ability to achieve a financial turnaround, according to a report by The Economic Times. 
 
The delay follows a setback over the company’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues after the Supreme Court rejected its curative petition to re-compute the figure.
 
As stated in the report, analysts expect the government to intervene and convert part of Vi’s outstanding dues into equity, providing some relief to the cash-strapped carrier.
 
Vi owes Rs 70,320 crore in AGR-related dues, a liability that it is struggling to meet, especially after the Supreme Court’s dismissal of its petition in September.
 
 
The company is also facing an impending financial burden, with Rs 29,000 crore in government liabilities due by March 2026 and an additional Rs 43,000 crore by March 2027, following the end of the moratorium on its dues in September 2025.
 
Vodafone Idea had initially hoped to secure the necessary funding by late November. However, in light of the AGR petition’s dismissal, the debt-raising efforts are now likely to be delayed. This comes as the company grapples with mounting liabilities and a tough competitive landscape, particularly against rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

More From This Section

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company

TVS' Srinivasan, Star Health founder launch health insurance product

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma pledges 39.68% in Bharat Serums for Rs 5K crore NCDs

Uday Shankar

JioStar won't limit itself to premium subscription model, says Uday Shankar

Canara bank

Canara Bank classifies RCom and its subsidiary as 'fraud' accounts

Hindustan Zinc

HZL wins gold block, marks Vedanta group's entry into yellow metal business

 
The government, which holds a 23.15 per cent stake in the company, remains a key player in Vi’s financial recovery. The Aditya Birla Group (14.76 per cent) and Vodafone Group (22.56 per cent) are also co-owners of Vi.
 
The debt funding is crucial for the company to execute its Rs 50,000-Rs 55,000 crore capital expenditure (capex) plan over the next three years. This plan aims to expand Vi’s 4G coverage and accelerate the rollout of 5G services in priority markets, which is vital for the telco to remain competitive. However, the delay in securing these funds raises concerns about the feasibility of the plan.
 
Vi’s CEO Akshaya Moondra, has stated that banks are now seeking clarity from the government on possible relief for the company’s substantial AGR dues, as well as a potential waiver of bank guarantees (BGs), before they can proceed with lending, the report said.
 
Vi has also indicated that it intends to bridge any potential cash shortfall through further debt-to-equity conversions with the government. Additionally, the company has been actively lobbying for the removal of the bank guarantee requirement for spectrum it acquired before 2022. This would ease the pressure of securing Rs 24,746 crore in BGs in the coming months.

Also Read

akshaya moondra

Expect subscriber losses to reverse soon, says Vi CEO Akshaya Moondra

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to watch, Nov 14: PFC, Eicher Motors, Vi, Nalco, Swiggy, ONGC

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vi Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs.7,175 crores, Arpu at Rs 156

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea Q2FY25 results: Loss narrows to Rs 7,176 cr, revenue up 1.8%

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Nokia to deploy 3,300 new sites for VI's 4G expansion by March 2025

Topics : Vodafone Idea Supreme Court debt resolution telecom services BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon