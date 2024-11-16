Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Jaguar's luxury electric sedan undergoing road testing, debut on Dec 2

Jaguar's luxury electric sedan undergoing road testing, debut on Dec 2

In Jan 2024, the luxury car maker announced its plans to transition to fully electric car line up by 2025

jaguar land rover tata jlr

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sports and luxury vehicle brand Jaguar is gearing up to make a strong statement in the electric vehicle (EV) market with its upcoming fully-electric luxury sedan, set to debut on December 2, according to a report by Financial Express. 
 
Currently undergoing road testing in Europe, the vehicle represents a pivotal moment in the brand's shift toward sustainability and high-performance EVs. The luxury automakers plan to go fully electric by 2025, replacing its existing range with EVs.
 
In line with these plans, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is investing £15 billion over the next five years.
  The yet-unnamed 4-door grand tourer, based on Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), is being developed at the company’s Solihull facility in the United Kingdom. Slated to debut as a Design Vision Concept at Miami Art Week on December 2, the sedan aims to redefine luxury EVs with a focus on design, performance, and cutting-edge technology.  
 
 
Testing for the prototype is underway in the UK, where it has already clocked tens of thousands of miles through virtual and physical trials. Prototypes will soon hit global public roads and test tracks
 

Jaguar electric sedan: Design highlights

Media reports of the camouflaged vehicle hint at a striking design language that blends classic GT aesthetics with modern EV innovation:  

More From This Section

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

Cedar-IBSi Capital plans to fund 10-15 startups in fintech sector

AirAsia, flight, plane, Asia

AirAsia begins Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur flight service from today

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses Vedanta's review petition to reopen copper plant in Tamil Nadu

Vodafone

Vi's Rs 25,000 cr debt-funding delay may threaten financial turnaround

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company

TVS' Srinivasan, Star Health founder launch health insurance product

 
- Classic GT Silhouette: Features an elongated hood, a rearward-set cabin, and a sloping roofline.  
 
- Performance-Oriented Design: Large wheels and substantial length suggest a focus on stability and power. 
 
- Modern Styling: A prominent, rectangular grille-like feature dominates the front, likely a design statement rather than an air intake, consistent with its electric nature.  
 
While this concept showcases Jaguar’s vision for its EV future, production models may undergo further refinements.  
 

Transition to electric and pause on sales

Jaguar’s move towards fully electric vehicles is part of its broader strategy to establish itself as a luxury EV-only brand by 2026. Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Jaguar has paused sales of new vehicles in the UK, taking a hiatus until its reemergence as a premium EV brand.  
 
Under its owner Tata Motors, JLR laid out its EV roadmap in 2021, closely following the UK’s announcement to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030. This transition, however, has proven challenging for both JLR and the UK automotive industry, given the complexities of EV manufacturing and infrastructure development.  
 

Jaguar in Indian auto market

While there is no official confirmation about the sedan’s launch in India, the likelihood remains strong due to JLR’s ownership by Tata Motors. If introduced, the car could debut in India by late 2025, aligning with Jaguar’s global EV strategy.  
 

Also Read

Tata Motors, Tata

Tata Motors recovers 5% from day's low as analysts eye valuation comfort

Tata Motors, Tigor iCNG

Tata Motors Q2 preview: Co's profit may surge up to 49%, Ebitda by 34% YoY

jaguar land rover tata jlr

JLR expands global innovation network with new tech hub launch in India

jaguar land rover tata jlr

Ratan Tata's redemption: White knight for Ford despite earlier humiliation

Ratan Tata

A look at Ratan Tata's business successes and 'aspirational mistakes'

Topics : Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Electric Vehicles Luxury car BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon