Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / AirAsia begins Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur flight service from today

AirAsia begins Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur flight service from today

Presently no international airlines operate from Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport

AirAsia, flight, plane, Asia

Tour operators in Andaman feel that the commencement of AirAsia flights to Malaysia will be a big game changer. Credit: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Port Blair
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

AirAsia will operate an international flight from Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Saturday, officials said.

Presently no international airlines operate from Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport.

Speaking to PTI, Chief Airport and Customer Experience Officer, AirAsia, Kesavan Sivanandam said, "It is a significant milestone because it will be the first-ever international flight from Port Blair. Our motto is not only looking at commercial viability but also connecting people. I would like to thank the local administration for all their support."  Tour operators in Andaman feel that the commencement of AirAsia flights to Malaysia will be a big game changer in the tourism sector in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Southeast Asia.

 

"I would like to convey my sincere thanks and congratulations to AirAsia for taking this initiative to extend air connectivity from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to South East Asia. The Airports Authority of India has invested a lot in strengthening both ground and air navigation infrastructure to boost the air connectivity of the region," Airport Director, Port Bliar, Devender Yadav said.

"Tourism is the backbone of the economy of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and airports are one of the major enablers to boost tourism in the region. The collaborative and sustained efforts from all stakeholders will take civil aviation in the union territory to new heights," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

AirAsia, flight, plane, Asia

Budget carrier AirAsia gets $443 mn private funding, may refurbish planes

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk's political ascendancy stirs hopes of redemption for X banks

China Taiwan

Chinese coast guard vessels enter Taiwan island's waters twice in a day

PM Modi

PM announces Rs 2 lakh, CM Yogi Rs 5 lakh for victims' kin in Jhansi fire

US China flag, US-China flag

China willing to be partners, friends with US, says Chinese envoy

Topics : AirAsia Port Blair Malaysia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon