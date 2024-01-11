Vedanta Ltd's Cairn Oil & Gas on Thursday said it has submitted a field development plan for the Jaya gas discovery in an area in Bharuch district of Gujarat.

The firm made a gas and condensate discovery in an onshore OALP block in August 2020.

"Through exploration and appraisal successes, Cairn has now submitted a field development plan (FDP) to produce more than 2,000 barrels of oil and oil equivalent gas per day, initially," the firm said in a statement.

It, however, did not give details of the investment plan and how long will it take to bring the field to production from the date of FDP approval.

The FDP has been submitted to the government's Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH).

"This field has the potential to contribute to the company's goal of doubling production capacities and driving energy aatmanirbharta for India. This will be the first FDP submitted in the OALP regime, among 144 blocks awarded under 8 OALP rounds by the government to various companies," the statement said.

The block CB-ONHP-2017/2 is one of the 41 areas awarded to Cairn in the first round of Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP). The company holds 100 per cent participating interest in the block.

Jaya field during its appraisal phase started test gas evacuations in an innovative manner through truck-mounted compressed natural gas (CNG) kits providing CNG to nearby gas stations. This is the first-of-its-kind facility where sales through a CNG cascade system is being done by an E&P operator from an exploration well.

It has enabled Cairn to minimise gas flaring in line with its decarbonisation vision while allowing appraisal, it said.