Vistara offers complimentary WiFi to loyalty programme members on flights

Full-service carrier Vistara on Monday said it has started providing complimentary Wi-Fi internet connectivity onboard its Boeing 787 and Airbus A321Neo-operated international flights for all members of its loyalty programme, Club Vistara.

With this, Vistara becomes the first domestic airline to offer such a facility, a company statement said.

The facility is available to all Club Vistara members, regardless of their membership tier, accumulated points and tenure of membership, among others, the airline said.

Enrolment in Club Vistara does not require any charges or fees, according to the airline.

The offering includes unlimited data ideal for messaging apps while the Platinum members and business class customers get an additional 50MB of data, which can be used for web browsing, engaging on social media, and staying connected through messaging and e-mail services, it said.

To enjoy both benefits, Platinum members must activate the 50MB surf package before enabling the unlimited messaging service.

"Staying connected is an essential aspect of modern-day life. We are delighted to offer complimentary Wi-Fi to our loyal, Club Vistara members on select international flights," Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer at Vistara, said.