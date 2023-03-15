JUST IN
Apple delays bonuses for some, limits hiring in latest cost-cutting effort
Engineers who joined in-person perform better than remote workers: Meta CEO
SVB says Goldman Sachs was the buyer of portfolio it booked losses on
Meta to cut 10,000 jobs, close about 5,000 open roles in efficiency push
TikTok leadership considers splitting from ByteDance if deal with US fails
Walt Disney Co hunts for person responsible for leaking Ant-Man script
Donald Trump's Truth Social cuts staff as it awaits merger approval: Report
Samung joins South Korean govt's $400 billion bid to lead in key tech
Google unveils 'magic wand' for emails and documents: Report
Credit Suisse Group reveals 'material' lapses in financial reporting
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
North Korea confirms firing of 2 ground-to-ground ballistic missiles
icon-arrow-left
China's chip industry poses significant threat to global security: Report
Business Standard

Saudi Arabia announces order of up to 121 Boeing airplanes: State media

The newly-formed Riyadh Air said it will buy 39 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with options to acquire 33 more, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday

Topics
Saudi Arabia | Boeing | Airplanes

IANS  |  Riyadh 

boeing
The agreements make up the fifth-largest commercial order by value in Boeing's history, said the Saudi embassy in the US.

Saudi Arabia has announced the order of up to 121 Boeing 787 airliners for two national carriers, state media reported.

The newly-formed Riyadh Air said it will buy 39 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with options to acquire 33 more, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) said it is set to buy 39 fuel-efficient 787-9 and 787-10 planes, with a further 10 options, Xinhua news agency reported.

Together, the agreements make up the fifth-largest commercial order by value in Boeing's history, said the Saudi embassy in the US.

The deals will support the kingdom's goal of serving 330 million passengers and attracting 100 million visits by 2030, it added.

Governor of the kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Chairman of Riyadh Air Yasir Al-Rumayyan said the order reflects the kingdom's determination to extend connectivity with the world.

SAUDIA Chairman Saleh bin Nasser bin Al Al-Jasser, who also serves as the Minister of transport and logistics services, said that the expansion to SAUDIA's fleet supports the continuous growth seen in the kingdom's aviation sector.

Riyadh Air, fully owned by the PIF, was launched earlier this week as a national carrier based in Riyadh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Saudi Arabia

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 12:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.