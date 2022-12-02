What challenges could emerge from the Air India-Vistara merger?

Domestic air traffic also rose by 10% in October, as 11.4 million people thronged airports across the country. Meanwhile, the entry of the mighty Tata Group is making waves in the aviation sector, which is staring at consolidation now. India’s second largest airline, Vistara, will soon fly into history. It is being merged with Tata-owned . But, apart from the opportunities, what challenges will this pose given the distinct work cultures of the two airlines? Will it be a smooth ride for Three experts share their thoughts in this podcast.