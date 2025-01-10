Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vodafone Plc exits Indus Towers, sells shares worth Rs 2,800 crore

Vodafone Plc exits Indus Towers, sells shares worth Rs 2,800 crore

The British telecom giant has paid back Rs 890 crore to lenders and acquired a stake worth Rs 1,910 crore in Vi

Vodafone

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British telecom giant Vodafone Plc has completed its exit from mobile tower infrastructure company Indus Towers, liquidating its remaining 3 per cent stake in the company for Rs 2,800 crore, it said on Friday. It sold the remaining 79.2 million shares in Indus Towers through an 'accelerated bookbuild offering' on December 5, Vodafone informed the London Stock Exchange.
 
The company had been reducing its stake in Indus Towers for some time. In June last year, Vodafone sold 484.7 million shares, or an 18 per cent stake in Indus Towers, in block deals, raising Rs 15,300 crore.
 
The latest transaction allowed Vodafone to repay its outstanding borrowings of Rs 890 crore to its existing lenders, secured against Vodafone's Indian assets. The security package agreed upon during the merger of erstwhile Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers stipulated that Vodafone Plc's 21 per cent stake in Indus Towers was the primary pledge by its lenders against the $1.4 billion loan Vodafone Plc had taken in 2019 to participate in Idea's rights issue. Indus Towers has a secondary pledge on Vodafone Plc’s original 21 per cent stake, J P Morgan had said in June.
 
 
Vodafone's obligations to Indus under the security arrangements have now been satisfied in full. Shares of Indus Towers fell 3.22 per cent to Rs 320.15 in intraday trade on Friday.
 
Stake buy in Vi 

Also Read

Vodafone

Vodafone exits Indus Towers, raises Rs 2,800 cr; clears Rs 890 cr dues

Vodafone

Vodafone Group clears about Rs 11,650 cr dues raised against VIL shares

vodafone idea vi

Vi board approves plan to raise Rs 1,980 crore from promoter units

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea to raise Rs 1,980 crore through share issue

Vodafone

Vodafone-Three merger approval marks UK's shift to prioritise growth

Vodafone Plc utilised the residual proceeds from the latest transaction—Rs 1,910 crore—to enhance its stake in telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi). Two Vodafone Plc entities, Omega Holdings Private Limited and Usha Martin Telematics Limited, have been issued 1.7 billion equity shares through a preferential allotment by Vi, as announced by Vi's board last month.
 
As of September 30, 2024, Omega Telecom Holdings held a 0.40 per cent stake in Vi, while Usha Martin's stake stood at 0.13 per cent. These have now risen to 1.98 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, after the share issue. An extraordinary general meeting called by Vi on January 7 to seek shareholder approval saw the decision being supported.
 
Vodafone Plc's overall shareholding in Vi has risen to 24.39 per cent, up from 22.56 per cent. Among the promoters, the Aditya Birla Group held 14.76 per cent, while the government held a 23.15 per cent stake in Vi at the end of the second quarter (July-September) of FY25.
   

More From This Section

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant CEO discusses development of largest Indian campus with Odisha CM

Nvidia

India must set up AI factories to lead next AI revolution: Nvidia MD Dhupar

ED raids promoters of Tadoba Andhari tiger safari over alleged fraud

ED raids promoters of Tadoba Andhari tiger safari over alleged fraud

NTPC

NTPC Renewable Energy starts 110 MW commercial supply from 2 solar projects

SKS Power Generation

CESC Q3 results: Profit drops 6.3% to Rs 282 cr, declares interim dividend

Topics : Vodafone Vodafone Indus Towers Stake sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon