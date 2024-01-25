Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Volvo Bus India bags order for 122 premium coaches from Odisha govt

"We are honoured to be selected as the preferred partner for this landmark initiative by OSRTC and the Government of Odisha," VE Commercial Vehicles MD and CEO Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement

Volvo

Over the past 25 years, Volvo Bus India has provided sustainable mobility solutions, and this order further solidifies its commitment to the citizens of Odisha, he added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Volvo Bus India on Thursday said it has bagged an order for the supply of 122 premium luxury coaches from the Odisha government.
The order comes under the Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) Scheme, a flagship programme initiated by the state government to provide rural connectivity through Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We are honoured to be selected as the preferred partner for this landmark initiative by OSRTC and the Government of Odisha," VE Commercial Vehicles MD and CEO Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement.
OSRTC MD Diptesh Kumar Pattnayak said the collaboration for the deployment of premium buses is a testament to the shared vision of creating a modern, efficient, and sustainable public transportation network.
"This will have a long-lasting impact on government initiatives that aim to transform transportation infrastructure and contribute to the socio-economic development in rural and urban areas," he added.
Over the past 25 years, Volvo Bus India has provided sustainable mobility solutions, and this order further solidifies its commitment to the citizens of Odisha, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Swedish carmaker Volvo registers 31% jump in sales at 2,423 units in CY2023

Luxury carmaker Volvo hikes combustion engine vehicle prices by 2%

Volvo Car India retail sales increase 40% in Jan-Sep to 1,751 units

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo revs up with EVs, eyes record sales in 2023

Volvo Car India expects 'good' festival season for domestic auto industry

HPCL Q3 results: Net profit rises over three-times to Rs 529 crore

Samina Hamied to step down from executive role in drug major Cipla board

Food delivery giant Swiggy to slash 6% of workforce to trim costs: Report

Microsoft Translator adds two new languages, Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri

Mukund Rao joins engineering services firm Xoriant as prez, global markets

Topics : Volvo Odisha transport Travel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon