Samina Hamied to step down from executive role in drug major Cipla board

In a major boardroom reshuffle, drug major Cipla on Thursday said that its board has accepted the decision of Samina Hamied, Executive Vice Chairperson of Cipla, to step down from her current role and continue as a non-executive director of the company. Hamied would step down from her role on 31 March 2024.

She is the third generation of the founding family of Cipla. Hamied is the daughter of M. K. Hamied, Non-Executive Vice Chairman, and niece of Y. K. Hamied, Non-Executive Chairman of Cipla.

The announcement comes at a time when the market is rife with reports of Cipla promoters looking to sell their entire or partial shareholding in the company. Cipla promoters hold 33.5 per cent in the company at the moment. With this move, all three members on the board from the promoter or founding family would have non-executive roles.

Cipla board now has Y.K. Hamied, M.K. Hamied, Samina Hamied (Executive Vice Chairperson), Umang Vohra (Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer), S Radhakrishnan (Non-Executive Director), and six independent directors - Ashok Sinha, Adil Zainulbhai, P.R. Ramesh, Punita Lal, and Robert Stewart and Mandar Vaidya.

Meanwhile, the board in its meeting on Thursday also approved the appointment of Dr Balram Bhargava, former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as an additional and independent director of the company for a period of five years starting from 1 April 2024.

In a regulatory filing, Cipla said that its board has accepted Hamied’s letter dated 25 January where she has expressed her decision to step down from the position of Executive Vice Chairperson of the company while continuing as a non-executive director liable to retire by rotation.

In her letter, Hamied told the Board that she would like to step down ‘due to personal and family commitments.’ She has said that she will work with the board to ensure a ‘smooth transition’.

An alumna of the London School of Economics, Hamied joined the Cipla leadership team in 2011 as Executive Director and Global Head – Strategy, M&A & Cipla New Ventures. She has worked with the leading global firm Goldman Sachs (UK & US).

Cipla noted: “She has been instrumental in driving the Company’s transformation agenda; playing a key role in successfully incubating Cipla’s consumer health business and spearheading the company’s ambitious foray into the US market with strategic acquisitions.”

The drug major further added in its notification to the exchanges that Samina has built a ‘top-class’ leadership pipeline for the company as it continues to spread wings globally.

In her previous role as the Executive Vice Chairperson of Cipla, Samina focused on board and governance issues, in addition to furthering Cipla’s strategic priorities through key global partnerships, corporate culture, hiring the right talent, and public advocacy. Samina also chaired the Inclusion & Diversity Council at Cipla.

As for the other new appointment on the Cipla board, Bhargava is a public health expert with more than 35 years of experience in medical research, healthcare innovation, managing pandemic preparedness, etc. He has led India’s Department of Health Research as its Secretary and Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. He is also a Professor of Cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and serves as the Executive Director for Stanford India Biodesign Centre, School of International Biodesign (SiB).