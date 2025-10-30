Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Target lays off 150 employees in India as part of global corporate job cuts

Target lays off 150 employees in India as part of global corporate job cuts

US retailer Target is cutting 150 jobs at its India capability centre as part of a global layoff of 1,800 corporate roles, citing weak sales and automation-driven cost rationalisation

job cut, layoff, lay off, fired

The layoffs coincide with Target’s plan to close around 800 open positions globally as part of a broader cost-cutting strategy | Photo: Pexels

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US retailer Target Corporation is laying off about 150 employees from its global capability centre (GCC) in India, according to people familiar with the matter. The move is part of the company’s wider global restructuring, which involves 1,800 corporate job cuts—its largest workforce reduction in a decade.
 
The layoffs, representing 8 per cent of Target’s global cuts and about 3 per cent of its Indian workforce, come amid sluggish sales and a weak macroeconomic environment. As of August, the retailer employed around 5,500 people in India.
 
It was not immediately clear which divisions within the GCC were affected or what kind of severance packages are being offered. Target did not respond to Business Standard’s request for comment.
 
 
Cost pressures drive layoffs and hiring freeze
 
The layoffs coincide with Target’s plan to close around 800 open positions globally as part of a broader cost-cutting strategy. The company is also automating several workflows to improve efficiency and reduce staff costs.

Also Read

nifty, nifty50

PL Capital sees Nifty at 28,781 in 1 yr; banks, auto, defence to lead rally

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

Bajaj Finserv sets new target of 250 million customers within four years

market crash, market fall

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 points, Nifty near 25,900; all sectors in red; VI down 7%

Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao

Trump's pardon of Binance founder sparks concern over links to family biz

IND vs AUS WCWC SF

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup SF 2: AUS batting first; Shafali included in XI

 
Target’s job cuts come even as Amazon, another major retailer, is reportedly reducing its India workforce by 1,000–1,500 employees across business units such as AWS, Prime Video, and its retail operations.
 
One of the earliest global capability centres in India
 
Target was among the first global retailers to establish a GCC in India, setting it up more than two decades ago in Bengaluru. The centre supports the company’s engineering, analytics, supply chain, and customer experience functions.
 
Over time, retail GCCs in India have evolved from being back-office support hubs to strategic centres of excellence, driving innovation and business-critical initiatives for their parent companies.
 
According to ANSR data, there are over 70 retail and consumer packaged goods GCCs in India, collectively employing more than 85,000 people. Bengaluru remains the key hub for such operations, hosting GCCs for companies including Walmart, Lowe’s, JCPenney, Hudson Bay, Ikea, Falabella, Tesco, and Albertsons—most of which do not operate physical stores in India.
 
These centres now play a vital role in product ownership, business transformation, and technology development, helping parent companies stay competitive in global markets.
 
Retail GCCs navigate structural change
 
Industry experts note that the current round of layoffs across large retailers reflects a strategic shift towards automation and AI-led productivity, rather than a pullback from India. “Retail GCCs are recalibrating to balance human capital with technology leverage,” said a senior consultant with a global advisory firm.
 
Despite the cuts, India continues to be a preferred technology and innovation hub for global retailers due to its large talent base, cost efficiency, and domain expertise in retail tech and e-commerce.
 

More From This Section

Tata motors

Tata Motors, THINK Gas enter partnership for truck LNG refueling ecosystem

Adani airports

Adani Airports partners with AIONOS for AI-based passenger services

Vodafone idea, Vi, V!

Centre to seek legal advice on SC order allowing Vi AGR dues review

Happiest Minds Technologies, Happiest Mind

Happiest Minds targets $50 mn Gen AI revenue over next three years

Welspun Group

Welspun Corp's US-based subsidiary bags 2 orders worth $715 million

Topics : Target Bengaluru layoff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon