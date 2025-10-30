Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Zepto logs record 2 million daily orders, 40% higher than top rival

Zepto logs record 2 million daily orders, 40% higher than top rival

Zepto logs record 2 million daily orders, 40% higher than top rival

Zepto

The mark of two million daily orders is the highest in the company’s history, it said. In the lead-up to Diwali, the platform recorded 20.1 lakh orders on October 18, 23.7 lakh on October 19, and 21.3 lakh on October 20. (Photo: Reuters)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Quick commerce (qcom) unicorn Zepto exceeded two million daily orders during the Diwali week. The company also delivered 30–40 per cent more daily orders than its closest competitor across all peak days, according to Zepto’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Aadit Palicha.
 
Zepto sets record for highest daily orders
 
The mark of two million daily orders is the highest in the company’s history, it said. In the lead-up to Diwali, the platform recorded 20.1 lakh orders on October 18, 23.7 lakh on October 19, and 21.3 lakh on October 20.
 
Adding more details, Palicha said, “This Diwali, we consistently delivered 30–40 per cent more daily orders than our closest peer across all peak days, while maintaining a significantly lower absolute cash burn per order. Our trajectory gives us confidence in delivering multiple consecutive quarters of over 20 per cent order volume growth, alongside continuous improvements in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), operating cash flow, and free cash flow.”
 
 
Blinkit, Instamart, and BigBasket also see festive surge
 
According to Motilal Oswal, Zomato-owned Blinkit is currently leading the qcom market, followed by Zepto and Swiggy Instamart. While Instamart did not share comprehensive sales numbers, it reported a fivefold surge in gold and silver coin sales during Dhanteras, marking a sharp uptick in demand year-on-year.
 
In addition, qcom platform BigBasket witnessed strong festive sales during Diwali, led by a 500 per cent year-on-year growth in electronics, driven largely by iPhone sales. Flipkart Minutes, too, recorded a 1.5 times growth in orders over weekly averages during the festive season, with over 19.37 lakh unique orders placed during the festive week (October 18–22).

More From This Section

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Canada notice delays Dr Reddy's semaglutide generic by up to a year

Vodafone idea, Vi, V!

Centre to seek legal advice on SC order allowing Vi AGR dues review

Happiest Minds Technologies, Happiest Mind

Happiest Minds targets $50 mn Gen AI revenue over next three years

NTPC

NTPC to set up 2 archery academies in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, Jashpurpremium

Cipla

Cipla's global CEO Umang Vohra to step down, COO Achin Gupta to take over

Topics : Zepto doorstep delivery online food delivery E-commerce firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon