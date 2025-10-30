Zepto logs record 2 million daily orders, 40% higher than top rival

Quick commerce (qcom) unicorn Zepto exceeded two million daily orders during the Diwali week. The company also delivered 30–40 per cent more daily orders than its closest competitor across all peak days, according to Zepto’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Aadit Palicha.
Zepto sets record for highest daily orders
The mark of two million daily orders is the highest in the company’s history, it said. In the lead-up to Diwali, the platform recorded 20.1 lakh orders on October 18, 23.7 lakh on October 19, and 21.3 lakh on October 20.
Adding more details, Palicha said, “This Diwali, we consistently delivered 30–40 per cent more daily orders than our closest peer across all peak days, while maintaining a significantly lower absolute cash burn per order. Our trajectory gives us confidence in delivering multiple consecutive quarters of over 20 per cent order volume growth, alongside continuous improvements in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), operating cash flow, and free cash flow.”
Blinkit, Instamart, and BigBasket also see festive surge
According to Motilal Oswal, Zomato-owned Blinkit is currently leading the qcom market, followed by Zepto and Swiggy Instamart. While Instamart did not share comprehensive sales numbers, it reported a fivefold surge in gold and silver coin sales during Dhanteras, marking a sharp uptick in demand year-on-year.
In addition, qcom platform BigBasket witnessed strong festive sales during Diwali, led by a 500 per cent year-on-year growth in electronics, driven largely by iPhone sales. Flipkart Minutes, too, recorded a 1.5 times growth in orders over weekly averages during the festive season, with over 19.37 lakh unique orders placed during the festive week (October 18–22).